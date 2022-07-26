Nicole Scherzinger responds to One Direction 'truth' with red hot revenge dress The former X Factor judge shared a cryptic post

Nicole Scherzinger turned up the heat on Monday night as she dazzled fans with a red hot transformation video, switching up her off-duty dressing gown look to a seriously glamorous ensemble in a show-stopping red dress.

Taking to Instagram to share the statement clip filmed to One Direction's Night Changes, The Voice US star looked mesmerising in the red carpet-ready look. Complete with dramatic padded shoulders, statement asymmetric neckline and waist-cinching bodice, Nicole's standout dress was embellished with glittering sequins - and wow.

The former Pussycat Dolls songstress channelled vintage Hollywood glamour as she styled her raven tresses into a voluminous updo, adding a slick of red lipstick, dramatic fluttery lashes and a honey-hued bronzer to complete her look.

"Does it ever drive you crazy just how…long it takes for the truth to come out?" wrote Nicole, adding a wink emoji to her cryptic post.

Nicole stunned fans on Instagram in a red hot dress

The star's glamorous transformation comes just after Nicole shared previously-unseen footage from the X Factor that revealed the truth behind how iconic boyband One Direction was formed.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share the clip, Nicole wrote: "So happy @simoncowell finally let this never before seen footage out of the vault so y’all can REALLY see how @onedirection was formed. Happy 12 year anniversary boys!"

The behind-the-scenes footage pictured Nicole standing alongside her X Factor co-stars Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh as she gathered together headshots of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - who the world now knows as 'One Direction'.

Fans were stunned at the news, rushing to the comments to share their shock.

Nicole was a judge on The X Factor alongside mogul Simon Cowell

"You are so observant, you really created one of the most popular boy bands of all time. Simon just sat back and let you create One Direction but still got all the credit…" commented one fan.

"Queen, thank you for making history," wrote another fan, as a third penned: "Guuurl!! You are a visionary! Finally people get to know the truth!"

