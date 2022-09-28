1920s fashion: 11 icons who still influence our style today These famous figures ruled the Roaring 20s…

The 1920s were defined by a culture of indulgence – think Jay Gatsby's wild parties in 4D, and you're about halfway there. That quintessential ‘Roaring 20s’ celebratory spirit was all about excitement and a feeling of novelty that arose following a burst of unprecedented economic growth. Technological advancements brought the radio and motion pictures to the fore, which, in turn, allowed a new assortment of models, dancers, singers and actresses to prosper and inspire.

MORE: 80s fashion for women: 6 incredible style moments we still love today

Naturally, not everyone sustained affluent lifestyles, but those who were rich enough to partake absolutely made the most of the truly dynamic decade.

Who influenced our fashion in the 1920s?

The flapper look was all the rage among young women across Europe and the USA, consisting of 'short' skirts –hems that rested at knee level – bob hairstyles and slinky slip-style dresses. Across the pond, growing contempt for Prohibition meant that speakeasies (illicit drinking clubs) were rife, as were wild dance crazes such as the Charleston.

Not a Strictly fan? All you need to know is that the vigorous, energetic steps lent themselves to utterly decadent outfits, adorned with feathers, beads, fringing and sparkly embellishments – demonstrated perfectly by dancer Josephine Baker's glitzy costumes.

READ: The fashion trends from the 1960s that we still adore today

RELATED: Marilyn Monroe: 7 of the actress' most striking portraits

On the screen, actresses Greta Garbo and Anna May Wong were known for their truly showstopping accessories, but when it came to the emergence of the androgynous look, aka La Garconne, Louise Brooks paved the way. With her ultra-shiny boyish crop and sharply tailored suits, she had a huge impact on the fashion of the age.

Hello! Fashion shares the style icons who changed the face of 1920s fashion:

Josephine Baker

Dancer Josephine Baker led an incredible life but was renowned for her quirky, flamboyant costumes

Clara Bow

Actress Clara Bow successfully navigated the transition from silent films to the 'talkies', photographed by Eugene Robert Richee

Carole Lombard

Photographed in 1929 by Edwin Bower Hesser, actress Carole Lombard sports tight finger waves

Jean Harlow

Actress Jean Harlow sports a collared shirt and high-waisted wide-leg trousers

Coco Chanel

Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel, here photographed by George Rinhart, first introduced her tweed suit in 1923

Marlene Dietrich

German actress Marlene Dietrich was heralded for her roles in silent films and the following decade was known for rocking tuxedos

Greta Garbo

Swedish Actress Greta Garbo poses in leather gloves and a sleek jacket on the set of her 1927 film Love

Mae West

Known for her platinum curls and forward-thinking playwriting, Mae West's effervescent spirit defined the decade

Anna May Wong

Anna May Wong, considered the first Chinese-American Hollywood movie star, is the ultimate cropped bangs hair inspiration

Louise Brooks

Actress Louise Brooks' glossy blunt 1920s bob will go down in hairstory

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.