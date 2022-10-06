Riding boots: 7 styles that we adore this season

Orin Carlin
Saddle up on the horse-girl trend with the most stylish riding boots to shop this season - from Jil Sander to Loewe
Capsule footwear collections are not to be without a classic pair of riding boots – and that's a fact. While the modern world requires a lack of equestrian activity, don't let your wardrobe go without.
After all, who could deny the eternal power of the horse–girl aesthetic. Jilly Cooper would be proud.
What are riding boots?
Traditionally worn for horse riding, the classic boot is often knee-length, or sometimes sits just above. The idea is that the boot prevents the leather saddle from rubbing against the rider's legs – a key design feature for committed horse-girls. Riding boots also feature sturdy toes to protect the rider's feet and have a pronounced heel to keep the rider's foot secure in the stirrup. Historically, higher heels were more common in riding boots, but these days styles are relatively low-heeled, bar Loewe's extraordinary (but fairly unpractical) platforms – if you're after a height boost, check out our selection of thigh-high boots.
This season we're all about the goth-girl aesthetic, as dictated by the killer monochrome looks on the streets at Paris Fashion Week. Mango comes top in terms of affordability, boasting a gorgeously glossy black pair that would be perfect with a crisp oversized shirt dress or a pie-crust baby doll mini.
Or if you're following Kendall Jenner's lead, Warehouse is all about the Cowgirlcore vibe, with a tan leather pair featuring Western-inspired topstitching. Yee-haw indeed.
Hello! Fashion shares the riding boots that we adore this season:
The everyday pair
Leather boots with tall leg, £139.99, Mango
The tan pair
Sallen Calfskin Riding Boot, £1,025, Ralph Lauren
The glossy chestnut pair
Jil Sander Leather riding boots, £1,130, Mytheresa
The Western pair
Cowboy Toe Cap Boots, £149, Warehouse
The buckle pair
Riding boots, £259, Arket
The chunky pair
Gaila boots, £830, Bally
The platform pair
Loewe Platform leather riding boots, £1,300, Mytheresa
