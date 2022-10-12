Winter skincare routine: the beauty products you need during the colder months according to a dermatologist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As winter rears its ugly head, we can’t help but ache for summer again. Granted, the colder months are made more bearable by the certain sartorial joys - think luxe thigh-high boots, glossy tights and plush wool coats - but beauty-wise, it feels as though there’s less to look forward to. Especially, considering how winter can wreak total havoc on your skin.

MORE: What is slugging and is it actually good for your skin?

Hello! Fashion caught up with Dr Sam Bunting, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of leading skincare brand Dr Sam's, and quizzed her on how to care for your skin during the winter.

How can winter weather affect your skin?

"Blustery winds, harsh weather and constant central heating can deplete your protective skin barrier which leads to dry, tight and potentially irritable skin," Dr Bunting explains.

"Not only can it be sore and uncomfortable, but it can also affect your ability to stick to your regular actives-based skincare regime. It can also flare up your eczema, rosacea and even acne."

What are some of the common skin complaints that people suffer with during winter and how can they be treated?

"It's very common to see patients in winter who are experiencing facial dryness, especially if they're using active ingredients like retinoids. This can even lead to patches of facial eczema - this is especially common in the context of complex multi-step routines or product hopping.

"Lips are very vulnerable to drying out due to the lack of sebaceous glands and our tendency to lick them when they're dry. Saliva is an irritant and this leads to worsening dryness, more licking and a downward spiral that ultimately allows the lip's skin barrier to crumble.

READ: How to add SPF into your winter beauty routine according to Nikki Wolff

RELATED: 7 luxury facial oils to leave your skin feeling super nourished

"Finally, our hands tend to suffer a lot in winter. The combination of exposure to cold air, central heating and handwashing means that the skin can easily dry out and become tight, cracked and itchy."

Which nourishing ingredients do you recommend incorporating into a winter skincare routine?

"I'm a fan of non-foaming, fragrance-free wash-off cleanser, especially in winter. This sets you up for skin success - water-based cleansing is inherently drying and by choosing a simple, non-drying formula you can minimise this. I like Flawless Cleanser or La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-cleanser for very dry, reactive skin.

Flawless cleanser, £16, Dr Sam's

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-cleanser, £13.50, Escentual

"A serum should be kind to sensitive skin but still active enough to tackle problems like rough texture and redness. I find niacinamide and azelaic acid real powerhouses that are kind to winter-stressed skin. I like Dr Sam's Brightly Serum (which also contains bakuchiol and vitamin C).

Flawless Brightly serum, £44, Dr Sam's

"Lip balm is a winter essential. It helps repair the barrier and provides a shield to licking and mouth-breathing at night, especially if you have a cold. Avoid irritants like fragrance, colourants and anything tingly, like peppermint oil. I like Dr Sam’s Flawless Lip as it's a simple formula of lanolin and ceramides - it stays put and improves the barrier with use. I also like Paula's Choice Lip Balm with SPF 50 for skiing.

Flawless lip balm, £12, Dr Sam's

Lip balm SPF 50, £12, Paula's Choice

"Facial moisturiser should be rich in occlusive ingredients to trap water into the skin for long lasting hydration and help repair the skin barrier with ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides. I like Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser and Obagi's Hydrate Facial Moisturiser," says Dr Bunting.

Flawless moisturiser, £25, Dr Sam's

Obagi Hydrate facial moisturiser, £55, Skincity

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.