Kate Hudson steals the show in Halpern sequin midi skirt

Tania Leslau
Almost Famous star Kate Hudson dazzled in a rainbow sequin skirt by Halpern Studio while she attended the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere in Madrid
Kate Hudson is no stranger to the red carpet, in fact, it's essentially the star's personal runway. The actress never fails to incite fashion frenzy with her premiere-ready looks – and her latest is one not to be missed.
MORE: Kate Hudson's son pays heartfelt tribute to famous mum
The 43-year-old attended the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Madrid alongside her co-stars, looking sublime in sequins. Sporting an outfit crafted by Halpern Studio, Kate dazzled in a rainbow, sequin-clad midi skirt which boasted hues of aqua, candy floss pink and rose gold.
WATCH: Kate Hudson supports son as he gets first tattoo
The actress paired the high-waisted, mermaid-style skirt with a shimmering lilac top featuring a wrap effect and an azure and gold sequin-scattered halterneck. The top was carefully tied at the front, showcasing a floppy yet feminine bow which drew the eye.
MORE: Kate Hudson shares sweet nickname her family give her
Kate completed her unmissable aesthetic by clasping a holographic, lilac-toned clutch bag with a shimmering moonstone finish. A selection of chunky gold jewellery amped up the glamour of her sparkling attire, in addition to a radiant beauty blend.
Kate looked radiant in the Halpern ensemble
The star wore her blonde locks tied up in a sleek ponytail and showed off a fresh set of metallic purple nails. A pair of statement, curling costume earrings commanded attention from crowds.
Kate took to social media to share her ensemble with doting fans online. She simply captioned the post: "@halpernstudio #madrid #glassonion," with a purple love heart emoji.
The star oozed sparkle in the designer number
As expected, her followers flocked to gush over her flawless appearance and designer attire: "Wow wow wow," one wrote, while another said: "All that glitters." A third added: "Kween Kate always slays," and a fourth noted: "Every look is more beautiful than the prior! You are killing it!!"
MORE: Kate Hudson makes rare comment about childhood with Goldie Hawn
The Hollywood star was joined by the likes of Daniel Craig and Janelle Monae at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Looking dapper as ever, the James Bond actor cut a stylish figure in a powder blue suit jacket, black suit trousers and a pair of tinted glasses.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.