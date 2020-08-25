Kate Hudson shares sweet nickname her family give her The star has three children

Kate Hudson has an adorable family and it turns out they have a too cute nickname for her too.

The Fabletics founder, 41, is incredibly close to not only her own children but to her nieces and nephews as well.

Kate took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday tribute to her brother, Oliver Hudson’s, teenage son, Wilder and revealed their nickname for her in the process.

WATCH: Kate Hudson hilariously tries to do yoga in her underwear while daughter climbs on her

"My nephews a teenager and I just can’t believe it!" she captioned the photo of the birthday boy with her middle son, Bingham.

"Love our Wild Man so much and his awesomeness is a testament to his parents cause they’re pretty darn awesome themselves."

She then signed off: "Happy Birthday Wilder, Auntie Kiki loves you."

Kate - or Kiki as they call her - accompanied the post with the hashtag "#familyiseverything” and one look at her Instagram and you can see it’s true.

Kate's nephew Wilder and her son Bingham

The actress has three children, Ryder, 16, Bingham, nine, and 22-month-old daughter, Rani.

She’s gushed of the special bond she has with them and admits her relationship with her eldest is a little “unusual”.

"I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder," she said in an interview with Instyle magazine. "So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mum. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mum."

Kate adores her family

Kate is also very close to her mum, Goldie Hawn. She told People magazine: "My mum gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own. Mum was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?"

Kate is in a relationship with Rani’s dad, Danny Fujikawa.

