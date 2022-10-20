Kate Hudson dazzles in ab-baring ensemble at star-studded event

Kate Hudson wore the most striking sequin ensemble on Wednesday evening as she stepped out to enjoy a glitzy premiere in Madrid.

Opting for a spectacular outfit, the 43-year-old slipped into a bold dress featuring a golden iridescent maxi skirt and a sheer lilac wrap top. Her gorgeous number accentuated her svelte physique and showed off her impressively toned abs.

The Fool's Gold actress elevated her red carpet look with a metallic lilac manicure, statement cuff earrings and stacks of gem encrusted rings. As for makeup, the star completed her look with a touch of warm eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, soft blush and a sweep of pink lip gloss.

Kate styled her wavy blonde tresses in an elegant low ponytail for a playful yet chic look.

Kate Hudson looked flawless on the red carpet

The Hollywood star was joined by the likes of Daniel Craig and Janelle Monae at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Looking dapper as ever, the James Bond actor cut a stylish figure in a powder blue suit jacket, black suit trousers and a pair of tinted glasses.

Kate's glamorous appearance comes after she recently shared details about her upcoming wedding plans with fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Speaking to Access Hollywood, the actress said: "We can't wait, but no, not yet. It's coming, but not yet."

The star wore a statement gown

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days lead announced her engagement on Instagram last year with an adorable photo of the smitten couple posing on a mountain top about to kiss.

"Let's go!" she captioned the post, alongside nuptial-themed emojis. The actress and the musician have been linked together since 2016, and two years later they welcomed their first daughter together - daughter Rani Rose.

Kate shares daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is already a proud parent to Ryder, 18, and Bingham, ten. Her oldest, Ryder, was born through her marriage to rocker, Chris Robinson whilst Bingham came into the world during her engagement with Muse musician, Matt Bellamy.

