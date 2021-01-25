Kate Hudson makes rare comment about childhood with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell The Fool's Gold actress was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson opened up about her family dynamics and her childhood during a virtual appearance on Today with Willie Geist.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star and her brother Oliver Hudson were raised by their mother Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell. Discussing her estrangement from her father Bill Hudson, who was married to Goldie from 1976 until 1982, Kate said: "It's a 41-year-old issue."

She continued: "I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad."

This comes after Kate recently admitted she hoped to be able to connect with her half-siblings. "I was thinking - I've been thinking a lot about Dad," she shared on her Sibling Revelry podcast with Oliver. "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with, and our brother. Brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

During the interview with Willie, the Fool's Gold actress also discussed her own experience as a mother with three children. Kate shares Ryder, 17, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, nine, with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, two, with her partner Danny Fujikawa.

The actress is close to mum Goldie's partner Kurt Russell

"I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place!" said Kate. "The only expectations I really have that are really high in my life is with my kids, and with family stuff," she continued.

Kate and her kids have been spending lots of time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which she said can be challenging at times.

Kate is a doting mother to three children

"I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place," the doting mother explained. "When you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please, get me out of here!'"

It is believed that Kate and her kids have been staying in the same home as Goldie and Russell, as well as Oliver and his children Wilder, Bhodi and Rio, for the majority of the pandemic.

