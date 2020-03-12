﻿
12 sustainable Instagram accounts to follow for an eco-friendly scroll

sustainable-aja
Going green is often easier said than done. In a world where fast fashion has become all too familiar and most of us spend our weeks waiting by the door for the next Zara delivery, the idea of shopping sustainably can often seem intimidating. Thankfully, a number of fashion influencers are passionate about the planet as well as their Instagram grid and their LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app.

Here are some of the social media accounts to follow who know a thing or two about building a conscious capsule wardrobe. Whether they've been shopping sustainably for years or whether they're just beginning to educate themselves about the impact of fast fashion, all of these ladies offer valuable top tips and eco-fashion hacks...

 

Aja Barber

Aja offers amazing advice on her Instagram about how to start shopping second hand if you've not tried it before. She said on one post: "If you're looking to start doing more shopping second hand online, look at designers you already know and like. Start there. Look for specific pieces you’re already super in love with. Keep an eye out and don’t buy just anything. Be patient.⁣" Honestly, you need to hit follow on this cool influencer who speaks out on what she believes in - and rightly so.  

 

Follow Aja on Instagram @ajabarber

Lauren Bravo 

 

Author of How To Break Up With Fast Fashion, Lauren Bravo knows a thing or two about shopping sustainably. After giving up fast fashion, she discovered a love of charity shops, DIY and vintage eBay and is a joy on her Instagram feed. 

 

Follow Lauren on Instagram @laurenbravo

Emma Slade Edmondson

 

Emma's 'Come Second Hand Shopping With Me' series on Instagram is hugely popular, with bags of practical tips on how to hunt down the best vintage finds. Her outfit posts are always packed with bold colours, and plenty of inspiration on how to make your wardrobe more ethical - from renting clothes to shopping your stash. 

 

Follow on Instagram: @emsladeedmondson

Marielle Elizabeth

 

Welcome to your new obsession: Marielle. Her photography is simply stunning, and her outfits will inspire your wardrobe no end. The influencer champions sustainability and she has spoken on plenty of panels, podcasts, and on her Instagram feed.

 

Follow Marielle on Instagram @marielle.elizabeth

Dominique Drakeford

 

Brooklyn-based Dominique struggles being described as an influencer, saying on Instagram: "As many of y’all know I truly struggle with not only the word 'influencer' but the shallow system of surface narrative, consumerism & disposability - especially in the fashion space." But her plan, like other conscious influencers, is to bridge the gap and to educate others. 

 

Follow Dominique on Instagram: @dominiquedrakeford

Niomi Smart 

 

Say hello to your new best friend. Boasting over 1.5 million followers, Niomi Smart is a wellness influencer with a passion for sustainable fashion. Famed for appearing on Stacey Dooley’s TV special, Fashion’s Dirty Secrets, Niomi is using her platform to promote local businesses, thrift shopping and rental fashion.

 

Follow Niomi on Instragram @niomismart 

Monikh Dale

 

Monikh Dale is a fashion blogger, stylist and journalist - oh, and your new Instagram obsession. Investing in forever pieces and doing her best to wave goodbye to fast fashion, Monikh has collaborated with pre-owned brands like Vestiaire Collective, and Net-a-Porter's NET SUSTAIN.

 

Follow Monikh on Instagram @monikh

Shanny Doots

 

We love Shanny and her chic laid-back style - which all comes from slow-fashion and ethical brands. You'll get plenty of interiors inspiration from her gorgeous leafy apartment in Chicago, too!

 

Follow on Instagram: @shannydoots

The London Chatter

 

The handiwork of HELLO! Fashion's columnist Kelly Eastwood, who has collaborated with several fashion brands to raise money for endangered animals and ecosystems.

 

Follow Kelly on Instagram @thelondonchatter  

 

Tess Montgomery

 

Challenging her followers to purchase one item a month, Tess Montgomery is finished with fast fashion. A self-confessed ex-shopaholic like so many of us, Tess has made a conscious decision to cut down her consumption and curate a timeless capsule wardrobe - and it’s fabulous. 

 

Follow Tess on Instagram @tessmontgomery

Emma Hill

 

London girl Emma Hill started her blog in 2008 as a means of expressing herself creatively. Fast forward to today and this fashion influencer is changing her ways with fast fashion. A lover of designer purchases, Emma tends to show off her latest eBay vintage find. This gal knows how to scope a thrifty bargain.  

 

Follow Emma on Instagram @emmahill

Mercer 7

 

Mercer 7 is a fashion and collaborative lifestyle blog launched by the ever-glamorous Erna Leon. With a focus on curating ethically manufactured clothes, Mercer 7 is the ultimate sustainable fashion edit, featuring brands that have a considered approach to fashion.

 

Follow Erna on Instagram @mercer7official 

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness movement to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness movement.

