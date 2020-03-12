Going green is often easier said than done. In a world where fast fashion has become all too familiar and most of us spend our weeks waiting by the door for the next Zara delivery, the idea of shopping sustainably can often seem intimidating. Thankfully, a number of fashion influencers are passionate about the planet as well as their Instagram grid and their LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app.
Here are some of the social media accounts to follow who know a thing or two about building a conscious capsule wardrobe. Whether they've been shopping sustainably for years or whether they're just beginning to educate themselves about the impact of fast fashion, all of these ladies offer valuable top tips and eco-fashion hacks...
Aja Barber
Aja offers amazing advice on her Instagram about how to start shopping second hand if you've not tried it before. She said on one post: "If you're looking to start doing more shopping second hand online, look at designers you already know and like. Start there. Look for specific pieces you’re already super in love with. Keep an eye out and don’t buy just anything. Be patient." Honestly, you need to hit follow on this cool influencer who speaks out on what she believes in - and rightly so.
Follow Aja on Instagram @ajabarber