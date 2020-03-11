High-street brand Joules will plant one tree for every pair of wellies bought Joules is helping the fight for climate change with wellies

We love going on a countryside walk; the fresh air, the scenery, the chances of running into many a good boy, getting to wear our beanie hats and of course, the pub at the end.

Molly star-gazing wellies, £44.95, Joules

But what would a countryside walk be without the beaut British scenery, be it a woodland, a forest or just acres and acres of gorgeous greenery? And in an age of climate change and ever-decreasing countryside, it’s a worry that these countryside walks we take for granted might not be there in the future.

That’s why Joules has paired up with Woodland Trust on a new initiative to make sure it is. The lifestyle brand will be planting one tree for every pair of Joules wellies bought in stores and online during March and April, with the target being to plant 250,000 trees. That’s a whole lot of trees!

Molly red dalmatian wellies, £44.95, Joules

Luckily, there’s a whole host of brilliant boots to choose from to suit everyone’s style. Maybe you’re a leopard print kind of girl or love a bit of nature with bee with bee-covered boots or a floral design. You can even get a matching pair with your mini-me, with star prints and daisies. We’re pretty enamoured by the kids’ offerings though, with tigers, unicorns and dino-prints.

