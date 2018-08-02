Kelly Brook's leopard print Marks & Spencer dress is selling out fast – and we can totally see why The model takes a walk on the wild side in animal print

Kelly Brook joined the Loose Women panel on Thursday afternoon and looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing a baby pink dress which was emblazoned with a bold leopard print by Marks & Spencer. The fancy frock retails at an affordable £39.50 from the high street mecca and has proved a very popular design – it’s almost sold out online already. The feminine number showcases a wild twist with the bold print and it is made with 3/4 sleeves that are slightly flared. The fit and flare cut proves very flattering on all body types and can be worn as both day and evening wear with a change of accessories. Kelly added a pair of nude high heel shoes and wore her chestnut brown hair loose in a lightly waved style.

Kelly looked gorgeous on Loose Women

Marks & Spencer is becoming a firm favourite with ITV presenters – we have noticed a bit of pattern lately! Two weeks ago, pregnant Christine Lampard wore a smock dress from the Autograph range at M&S which retailed at £45.

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

The flattering design was designed in a loose fabric and had a contemporary pie-crust neckline. As soon as she wore it on the Lorraine show it sold out almost immediately.

Loading the player...

Last month, M&S was the choice du jour yet again, this time with Britain's Got Talent host Amanda Holden. The mother-of-two shared a picture of her super-stylish 'outfit of the day' ahead of filming – wearing the 'Ruffle Cuff' dress, also from the Autograph Collection, which cost £79.

MORE: Kelly Brook's garden has to be seen to be believed

The pastel pink number was made in a tailored shape and she teamed it with a pair of coordinating pastel pink high heel shoes from Christian Louboutin. Amanda's followers went wild when they realised where the dress was from and headed straight to the brand’s website to purchase the pretty frock.

READ: The celebrities that love Marks & Spencer just as much as Meghan Markle