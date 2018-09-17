LOVE the Kurt Geiger rainbow bag but can't afford £199? Get yourself down to Primark ASAP This dupe is too dreamy…

Sometimes, a high street bag lands on the shelves, causes such a storm and it sells out instantly. This year, Kurt Geiger's rainbow Kensington bag has garnered cult status due to its large yet compact, boxy shape, bold chain strap and of course, technicolour rainbow stripes made in a foil, metallic material. The bag almost caused the KG website to crash after it launched last year and there was a growing waiting list of over 1000 people desperate to get their hands on the cheerful design. However, priced at £199, its definitely a 'treat yourself' kinda purchase. But don't worry! If you want to get the look on a budget – look no further than Primark. The bargain store has produced a hugely similar design – which boasts the same striped design in a metallic finish, a delicate chain strap and even a large gold lion emblem on the front. Best of all, it will set you back just £8. What a bargain!

£199, Kurt Geiger

The rainbow trend is one that will NOT go away – and we couldn't be more pleased. It exploded on to the fashion scene back in 2016 and has been a permanent fixture ever since.

£8, Primark

Colourful stripes instantly make a statement, jazzing up any ensemble in seconds. By adding a rainbow top, bag or heels, you are injecting a hint of colour without looking like Joseph and his amazing technicolour dream coat.

Celebrities have taken on the trend in a big way too. Holly Willoughby is one of the first celebs that springs to mind when it comes to technicolour vibes – she stepped out in a dazzling Ashish dress when she appeared on the Jonathan Ross show in 2017 and it quickly became a hit with viewers. The high street quickly jumped on board in emulating the £2000 frock and one of the best dupes we have seen is from online store Very – where you could find a lookalike sequin version for just £100. Not surprisingly, it quickly became a best-seller for the brand and is still online now.

