Keira Knightley channels Mary Poppins as she collects her OBE and we love it, actually The Atonement star looked incredible at Buckingham Palace

Keira Knightley just had the most exciting Thursday ever! The gorgeous Love Actually star headed to Buckingham Palace to collect her OBE for her services to drama and charity and we are absolutely blown away with her outfit. The 33-year-old wore a gorgeous tweed co-ord made in a buttery yellow shade, by Chanel - the brand she is an ambassador for. She added nude high heels, a classic white shirt and a matching boater hat. With her brown hair and chic getup - she totally reminded us of Mary Poppins! The fictional character is known for her crowning headgear and this look is in perfect timing for the new Disney film, which is released 21 December. The Sense and Sensibility star arrived at the palace with her husband, James Righton and her parents, Sharman Knightley and Kevin William Knightley. The foursome looked in great spirits and her mum and dad looked as proud as punch.

Keira was joined by her mother, father and husband James Righton

We last saw the actress at the European premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms last month and we are still reeling over her look. Kiera looked as stylish as always in a frothy gown that boasted layers of tulle and an impressive, bombastic skirt, which was once again by Chanel - a gorgeous vintage design from 2005.

Kiera's outfit reminded us of Mary Poppins - especially with the hat!

Despite recently appearing in a Disney masterpiece, you may be interested to know that she doesn't actually let her three-year-old daughter Edie watch certain Disney films.

Chatting on the Ellen Show in October, the star revealed that she was concerned about some of the outdated messages the films have, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "Cinderella: banned. Because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself, obviously." She admitted that The Little Mermaid was also banned, adding: "This is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film …I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man, hello! I love The Little Mermaid, so that's a tricky one, but I'm keeping to it."

