Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer sequin party dress has NYE written all over it Sequins and sparkle - what more could you want?

Where exactly has this year gone? December is fast approaching - which means it's time to think about Christmas and of course, New Years Eve. And if you have a NYE party to go to, you need to start planning your outfit, pronto. Nothing screams festivities more than sequins and we have found the perfect party dress from Marks & Spencer. The mega sparkly, long-sleeve body-con frock is not only priced at an affordable £55 but it also has long sleeves, is cut in a chic fitted style and features an abundance of metallic sparkles over the entire design. A certain Holly Willoughby is already in on the action - having modelled the fancy frock as part of her edit with the high street brand. It's still available online but selling out fast - so don't delay if you are wanting to snap it up.

If you need a NYE dress - head to M&S

Speaking about her collaboration with the store, Holly said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really."

£55, Marks & Spencer

Speaking about her edit, the Celebrity Juice star remarked: "All of the pieces I've chosen, I can see me wearing them, whether it's to work, on the telly, in my everyday life, doing the school run or whatever it is."

Loading the player...

The high street store has sprinkled glitter over their most popular buys this Yuletide season and we're loving all the sparkle. We can't get enough of the brand's gold glitter flats that just scream Christmas.

MORE: Black Friday 2018: Fashion deals you can't afford to miss

The eye-catching statement shoes feature a large brooch on the front and are designed in a comfortable, slingback-style and a cute block heel. Priced at £35, they would look just as gorgeous with jeans and tailored trousers as they would with a pretty dress. And , if gold isn't for you - they also make them in polka dots and tweed too.

READ: Loved Princess Eugenie's teal Roland Mouret dress? Marks & Spencer have the most amazing dupe