Marks & Spencer has a mini version of Holly Willoughby's favourite dress - and her daughter will love it How cute is this?

We are loving Holly Willoughby's latest range with Marks & Spencer. Her third edit with the iconic high street store is packed to the brim with accessories, dress coats and separates and since it dropped last week, it's been selling out rapidly. But one of the items we love the most has to be the yellow animal print waisted midi dress that comes in at £39.50. We love the flattering, shirring detail on the waist and a sporty stripe down the side, as well as the relaxed, three-quarter sleeve shape. But you may be excited to know that they now make it in a little girl's version! Priced at £20, it's made in the exactly same print but in a jumpsuit version and is just perfect for mini me's. Both items are currently on sale now if you want to double up! Maybe 37-year-old Holly will double up with her adorable seven-year-old daughter Belle?

You can now by this dress, £39.50 in the mini, jumpsuit version for £20!

The Celebrity Juice star had her three children visit her on the I'm a Celebrity set in Australia last week and her daughter Belle twinned with her mum by wearing a copycat outfit. In a photo posted by the TV presenter, Belle wore a black T-shirt tucked into her denim shorts and a pair of sturdy lace-up boots - which looked uncannily like the outfit her mum has been wearing during her time in the jungle!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

The photo shows Belle running up to her mum, about to give her a big hug. Holly's two sons, Chester and Harry were also on set to brighten up her day. Holly captioned the picture: "Wish every ad break would start like this…" All three children also boasted the same T-shirts as the I'm a Celebrity contestants, with their names printed on the backs.

It wouldn't be the first time that Holly has twinned with her daughter. Back in January, the ITV star posted a snap backstage at Dancing On Ice of her - who was wearing a colourful rainbow puffer jacket. Holly is known for her love of rainbows so it appears that Belle is the chip off the block...

