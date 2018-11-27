Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer edit has the pink Teddy Bear coat you always wanted Prices start from £17.50

Holly Willoughby is everywhere right now. Not only is she dominating our TV screens in the evenings on I'm A Celeb, she's all over our Instagram feeds and we even see her picture when we are doing our weekly shop in M&S. Speaking of the iconic high street brand, the mother-of-three has curated a third edit with Marks & Spencer and we seriously want everything. In fact, it's even more incredible than the first two! Holly's latest Must-Have curation launches online and in selected stores from 6 December, and it's packed to the brim with fresh separates, in pink, yellow and tan, all hand-picked by Holly.

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

The 14-piece edit features lots of the ITV star's favourite shapes and styles, from a funky A-line mini to the prettiest pink blouse that would great with a pencil skirt or jeans.

We can feel that spring is in the air with this collection, but there are plenty of pieces that will still work all through the winter too.

Yellow blouse, £29.50

Starting from a purse-friendly £17.50 - we are loving the stripy knitted, crew-neck jumper, the baby pink, suede high heels that will set you back just £19.50, and best of all, there's even a toasty Teddy Bear coat, made in a rosy pink that comes in at an affordable £49.50.

£19.50

Everything in this edit has a warm and flattering colour palette which is super flattering on any skin tone and ideal for layering. And of course - there's a pair of black trousers, expertly tailored that we recon will fast become your wardrobe staple.

£17.50

Speaking about her newest selection, Holly said:"I love how versatile this edit is. For example, a striped top goes with everything; this vibrant take on the classic will seriously brighten up a Winter afternoon and will look just as great with cute jeans and heels come the Spring."

