Victoria Beckham just got a fashion makeover by her daughter Harper and we are blown away

Victoria Beckham doesn't need a helping hand when it comes to her wardrobe - she's a style icon after all. But sometimes, that second opinion is welcome and the former Spice Girl's adorable daughter Harper gave her mum some fashion advice when she got ready for an event on Thursday evening. VB shared a live update on her Instagram Stories, which showed her getting ready and Harper straightening up her dress, telling her how short to wear it. Looking into the camera, the wife of David Beckham was sporting a red animal print number from her new collection, and said: "I'm just trying to decide what to wear tonight, and I've got a little helper! Harper, what are you thinking?" The 7-year-old could be heard off camera, saying: "I'm thinking that this could be a little bit tighter, and I think you should do that a little bit looser." Victoria then said: "Oh yes! And do you like the boots? You picked the boots out," to which the youngest Beckham offspring confirmed that she did. Victoria further remarked - "Styling tips from the best!"

Harper knew just how to style VB's dress!

This isn't the first time that little Harper has shown a keen interest in fashion. In April, Victoria filmed her daughter drawing designer sketches. In a video on Instagram, the top of Harper's hair could just be seen as she pointed to each sketch which looked surprisingly detailed for such a young child. Sketching is a key factor in a fashion designer's process – something that Harper has no doubt picked up from her successful mother.

Discussing her daughter's flair for fashion, the 44-year-old told British Vogue: "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three.

She added: "But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that's where it stays."

