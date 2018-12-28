Victoria Beckham proudly shares daughter Harper's first career move - and it's adorable Could Harper be the next big beauty blogger?

Victoria Beckham shared a particularly proud mummy moment on Thursday, with a video of daughter Harper showing off her skills as a beauty influencer. Victoria filmed seven-year-old Harper as she talked about her skincare products, and uploaded it to Instagram along with the caption: "Proud mummy moment! At the age of seven Harper knows exactly what's in her products." Chatting about the selection of Dr Barbara Sturm products, including a body cream, shampoo and bathing milk, Harper said: "These are my new products and they're totally clean and they have no nasty chemicals in them." Impressive stuff - so, does this mean that a career in beauty blogging is on the cards for little Harper?

Harper's beauty products

The video came after the Beckhams spent an amazing festive holiday together. Harper was a very lucky girl indeed, after receiving a pair of special ice skates for Christmas! Victoria posted a photo of the shiny new figure skating boots, along with the caption: "A very happy Harper!" Harper's big brother, Brooklyn, then took to his Instagram to thank his sister for the cool present she got him: a personalised skateboard. He posted the picture of his new skateboard, showing a photo of himself and Harper on the underside of the board, along with the caption: "Thank you harper xxxx."

Victoria also shared a special Christmas card on social media on the big day, using a photo of Harper and her brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. She affectionately captioned it: "Happy Christmas xxxx Kisses from us all!! X lots and lots of love!" Prior to the sweet social media gesture, the whole family had spent time in Santa's grotto at Lapland UK where they fully got into the festive swing of things. The Beckhams certainly know how to celebrate Christmas.

