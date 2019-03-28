Lorraine Kelly sparks debate among fans with surprising fashion admission – do you agree? We shall call it bra-gate

Lorraine Kelly always keeps her fans and viewers updated with her daily outfits and favourite fashion staples, but we weren't expecting her latest sartorial revelation – that she keeps her bra on all the time! All. The. Time. During a chat with Loose Women's Coleen Nolan and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, she made the admission – and unsurprisingly, it's caused quite a conversation. "I even sleep in it. I don't feel right when I take my bra off. I feel weird. I take my make-up off and scrape my hair up but my bra remains," she said on Wednesday's show.

Lorraine made a surprising fashion confession...

Both Coleen and Scarlett were firmly on team bra-off, with Coleen asking, "The girls have never been free?" and Scarlett adding: "You have just got to take it off and let loose in your own home. It's the best feeling." Lorraine didn't budge, replying: "I like to be held."

After the clip from the show was posted on Instagram, the debate prompted plenty of comments from fans – with the majority agreeing with Scarlett and Coleen. "OMG my bra is off after the school run if I’m not going anywhere else!" one wrote, while another added: "OFF!!!! First opportunity I get, I'm whipping that bad boy off! Hair up, PJs/leggings on, bra off - the minute I know I’m done 'peopleing'. I don’t care if it's 4pm, that's what's happening."

Some sided with Lorraine, of course, with one replying: "I thought I was the only one in the world to keep mine on ALL the time? Feels totally weird without it." Another lady agreed: "I'm with you Lorraine I keep mine on all the time, don't like them loose!"

So where do you stand on the great bra debate? While you're at it, let us know your thoughts on double denim and socks and sandals…