Alex Jones' latest The One Show outfit costs just £20 in the sale Mamas-to-be, rejoice

If you're wondering where Alex Jones got her outfit from for The One Show on Wednesday evening, you're in the right place. Didn't the presenter look gorgeous in her peachy maternity dress? Fellow pregnant ladies will be thrilled to learn that Alex's midi frock is from high street store Topshop, and it's currently reduced from £49 to £20. Her heels are an ASOS bargain, too - currently in the sale for just £19.50. As ever, Alex kept her signature bob hairstyle sleek and smooth, with minimal jewellery. Love.

Alex's gorgeous outfit for Wednesday's show

Alex, who is expecting her second baby, was kitted-out as usual by her stylist Tess Wright, who has been working with the beloved star for years. Viewers can expect plenty more high street fashion from Alex - since according to Tess, she loves to wear affordable pieces. "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge," she told HELLO!. "We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

Holly Willoughby's ultra-luxurious Celebrity Juice outfit is worth over £1000

Loading the player...

So who else is in Alex's glam squad? Wednesday's hair and makeup was down to Helen Harrall, who works behind the scenes at the show. Earlier in March, she shared a smiley backstage Instagram shot with Alex as she tended to her hair. She also glams-up the star guests for the show, and counts Angela Scanlon and Portia Jett as clients.

Alex's Topshop dress

It's thought that it won't be too long until Alex takes her maternity leave from the show, after announcing her second pregnancy in December 2018. And when it comes to dressing her bump, she's also revealed that dungarees are another of her go-to items. In January, she shared a shot of her bump and captioned it: "Dungars have made a comeback. This is now me until the end of this pregnancy! Any tips on good brands for maternity dungarees….?!"

Stacey Solomon's growing baby bump looks AMAZING in Topshop's red gingham dress