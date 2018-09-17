The fashion item that Lorraine Kelly will never ever wear The TV star reveals her style secrets…

There's no doubt about it, ITV presenters are 2018’s unconventional fashionistas right now. From Holly Willoughby to Kate Garraway – everyone wants to know what their favourite TV stars are wearing. Lorraine Kelly is hugely popular with viewers; she always steps out in the funkiest of high street items; from jumpsuits and bold stripes to pleated skirts and sky-high heels. We are always excited to see what she will rock next and when we caught up with Lorraine, 58, at the launch of Blockbuster's new pop-up shop, the mother-of-one told us about the trend she has to stay away from, and it may surprise you. "Anything super short I couldn’t do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame." So miniskirts and shorts are out for LK!

Lorraine stays aay from short skirts

Encouraging her viewers to embrace trends in their own way, she added: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

Loading the player...

Lorraine hit headlines in April when she twinned with her 23-year-old daughter Rosie. The stylish duo wore the same Topshop suit, which was styled by Mark Heyes; showing you can look fabulous no matter what age – with simple style tweaks. "Mark styled it up differently - he did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she mused.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly just debuted a sexy new look in preparation for her TV return

The Scottish star also spilled the beans on the royal she thinks is the best dressed. "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

READ: Lorraine Kelly's denim dress would suit any body shape – and we need it