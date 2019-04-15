Anna Wintour had THIS to say about the Duchess of Sussex's style We can't help but agree

You know you're getting noticed in the fashion world if Anna Wintour takes the time to personally comment on your style, and now, the Duchess of Sussex is the latest to receive a critique. Luckily, the mum-to-be can breathe a big sigh of relief. The American Vogue editor-in-chief had only good things to say about the former actress's sartorial choices, calling her "an inspiration".

Speaking to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, 65, at the 2019 Women in the World summit in New York City, the 69-year-old fashion legend said: "She's really bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring.

"I think the image that I have in my mind… the Duchess of Sussex walking down the aisle by herself, that to me was representative of a modern woman."

Continuing with her praise of the latest royal, she continued: "When she went on that trip to Australia and New Zealand, she was very respectful in choosing a lot of unknown Australian designers to wear, which was great.

"But I think, more importantly, she's really bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring".

Anna even revealed that Meghan has been influencing her personal style when it comes to outfits. When asked how she arrives at her own style choices, and whether it's best for women to adopt a uniform of sorts when designing their own wardrobes, Anna said it was "an entirely personal decision" but agreed that "it's probably an easier decision to wear the same thing every day and not have to be concerned."

She then went on to say: "I've been thinking a lot about suits recently so… thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!"

The Royals were clearly a hot topic during this interview because Anna also spoke of the late Princess Diana too. The pair reflected on the lunch they both had with the Princess of Wales just six weeks before her death.

Talking of the mint green Chanel suit the royal wore, Anna said: "She looked incredible, first of all. That was the most important thing and she looked fantastic.

"I heard that she spent a lot of time deciding what to wear to that particular lunch.

"I think part of her popularity was that Princess Diana really was so good with the media and was so in tune with them and welcomed them rather than standing back.

"In a way, she was certainly the first person in the royal family to understand the benefits of that."