Love Island Lucie's never seen before early modelling snaps What a throwback...

Are you addicted to Love Island yet? And what's more, do you have a favourite Islander? We try not to play favourites so early on, but there is just something about Lucie Donlan. The happy-go-lucky 21-year-old hails from Newquay, Cornwall and we love everything from her boho blonde locks down to her sweet-natured attitude. So you can imagine our delight when we came across some early modelling pics that were shot when she was just 19. Taken in 2017 for the launch of boho jewellery brand Bloody Mary Metal, the pretty up-close snaps were taken for the brand's official website. Doesn't she look lovely? Fresh faced and freckly, she is the epitome of surfer chic. The blonde beauty has also appeared in Wed, High Tide and Coast magazine.

Lucie modelled for jewellery brand Bloody Mary Metal in 2017 (© Bloody Mary Metal)

In keeping with the throwback theme, we also spotted a great throwback snap from Lucie's Instagram page, and it had a royal connection!

The Love Island star looked freshed faced in the throwback snaps (© Bloody Mary Metal)

Back in 2016, Lucie shared a picture of Kate and William during their first official visit to Cornwall, showing them talking to hordes of well-wishes who had turned up to catch a glimpse of them.

Doesn't she look lovely? (© Bloody Mary Metal)

She captioned it: "Very honoured and privileged to have met and spoken to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their first official visit to Cornwall today to meet the @waveprojectuk Team!" The Wave project is a "surf therapy charity supporting 1,200 children a year in the UK".

We love the brand's cocktail rings

It's been just over a week since Lucie captivated viewers with her introductory video, where she revealed that she was a big fan of dogs and sporty guys. She also joked that her best assets are her "boobs and [her] hair".

MORE: Love Island's Lucie didn't drink for 6 months before going into the villa and this is why

She also added that she couldn't wait to get into the villa and meet "all of those amazing boys!" Well, she's certainly done that already!

READ: Love Island's Lucie uses THIS £3 hair product to get THOSE beach curls