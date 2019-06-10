Love Island's Lucie didn't drink for 6 months before going into the villa and this is why She's opened up to the girls

If you've been watching Love Island, you'll know that Lucie Donlan is "pure fire" according to her fellow islanders. Indeed, the 21-year-old Cornish surfer has gone down so well with the contestants that she has already caused a love triangle between herself, Tommy Fury and Joe Garratt. Now, she's revealed just how she gets her lusted-after figure and it has to do with cutting something out.

Speaking about the lengths she went to in order to feel her best on-screen, the Newquay native told the girls during Love Island Unseen Bits that she hadn't "had a drink since New Years Eve." It's no secret that many dieticians and nutritionists warn against overindulging in alcohol, not just because it's proven to be bad for both physical and mental health but because it's regarded as having "empty calories". This means the calorie count is high in the likes of wine, beer and cocktails but don't offer any nutritional value. It's also known that the more you drink, the hungrier you can get meaning you'll often eat more.

Not one to shy away from the fact that in order to achieve her figure, she had to alter her lifestyle in other ways too. She recently revealed she underwent a dramatic weight loss over the last couple of years. Taking to Instagram she uploaded a three-stage photograph of herself and wrote: "I've been training with @kapowhealthyliving over a year now. The first picture is when I first started, and the last one is where I am now. In just over a year I have lost around about 2 stone, and I have now reached the perfect weight for me...for #mondaymotivation this is achievable through healthy eating and regular exercise!"

Getting a balance of both is by far and away the best way to achieve and maintain a healthy weight, so hats off to Lucie.