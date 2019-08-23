Emma Willis' latest outfit has a very special story behind it Here's why you should buy it, too

Emma Willis always looks gorgeous in her laid-back cool outfits, but her latest get-up has an extra moving meaning behind it. The presenter chose to wear a T-shirt from cancer-fighting fashion brand Girl Vs Cancer, the brainchild of the inspiring Lauren Mahon - whose 'tit tees' raise money for female cancer charities and causes. Lauren, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 31, has created a space for young women who have gone through a similar experience the support they need - with a healthy side helping of fun and humour. She was also a close friend of Radio 5 Live presenter Rachael Bland, who sadly died in 2018 - along with 'bowel babe' Deborah James, the trio hosted brilliant BBC podcast You, Me and the Big C.

Emma's hairdresser Louis Byrne posted a snap of the ladies backstage

Emma is wearing the 'Love Hearts Tit-Tee', £28, which went perfectly with her tailored tartan trousers and always-gorgeous slicked-back hairstyle. She wore the look to film her new TV show, Pants On Fire, with Maya Jama and Katherine Ryan.

Love Hearts Tit-Tee, £28

We bet Lauren and Emma struck up a friendship after they met at Stylist magazine's Remarkable Women Awards, since Lauren spilled all about it on her Instagram page following the party. "I am the ridiculously proud recipient of this," she wrote of her 'Triumph' award. "One of my broadcasting icons @EmmaWillisOfficial took to the stage to introduce me, and her words hit me like an upper cut to the feels. Sometimes it's easy to forget how far you've come."

The presenter isn't the only star who has clocked the inspiring Lauren, since Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer also posted a snap wearing one of her T-shirts recently. "Ladies, head over to the @girlvscancer page and check out the work that Lauren and her team are doing to help provide comfort and raise awareness for women affected by cancer," she wrote on Instagram. "She has created a safe space in which women can offer support to one another and communicate. Enabling them to not feel so alone in what can be an incredibly isolating situation."

Emma and Lauren at the Stylist awards

If you want to make like Emma and Jodie, Lauren's 'tit tees' cost £28 - and 25 per cent of all sales go to her partner cancer charities. Find out more here.