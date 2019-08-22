What to expect from Meghan's capsule collection: First pictures

Every since we have discovered the Duchess of Sussex has collaborated with Smart Works to create a capsule, workwear collection, we have been very excited as to what the royal and the charity will come up with. And on Wednesday evening, Meghan shared a series of Insta Stories of a behind-the-scenes shoot for the new collection and it's given us a clue as to what to expect. In the snaps, you can see what some of the models are wearing, which includes two smart tote bags (always handy for the working world) in black and tan, a black blazer, a white shirt, a black 3/4 sleeve dress, and black trousers. In short, the epitome of Meghan's classic vibe. The range will be stocked at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw.

The behind-the-scenes shots showed a variety of wardrobe staples

Former Suits star Meghan announced the news of her capsule collection in the September Issue of UK Vogue, which she guest-edited.

We spy a model holding a tan bag at the far left...

The collection which will launch later this year, and will sell on a one-for-one basis. "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity," Meghan revealed during her takeover of the magazine. "Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Meghan is a huge fan and supporter of the British high-street, particularly M&S, whom she has worn on countless occasions. Back in 2018, Meghan caused a mad rush amongst shoppers when she wore a pretty £35 bell sleeve navy jumper by the brand. Later that year, she had chosen the brand's Double Crepe Bodycon Dress for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Costing just £49.50, it unsurprisingly sold out in nearly every size.

