Emma Willis' new Next collection is here and it's giving us major Meghan Markle vibes We need it all…

As if we didn't already have a major girl crush on Emma Willis, she's only gone and dropped her new Next collection - and boy, it's a corker. The mum-of-three looks gorgeous in the modelling shots for her summer range, which features everything from swimwear to formal looks and everything in between. And, we can't help but see some similarities between Emma's picks and a certain stylish Duchess! There's one outfit in particular that looks very similar to Meghan's ensemble for 2018's Wimbledon appearance - and at £38 for the tailored trousers and £28 for the pinstripe shirt, we're already sold.

Markle vibes! Emma's striped shirt, £28 (here), and culottes, £38 (here)

Emma's clearly just as excited about the launch as us, writing on her Instagram page on Wednesday: "In the words of Ariana… Thank You, Next! My second collection launched today, link in my bio if you fancy a peek…"

Also in the collection is a very Meghan-esque halter-neck top (which will no doubt remind fans of her iconic second bridal gown) and a gorgeous belted shirt dress, as well as some ultra-chic bikinis and swimsuits in a number of prints. Always a fan of tailoring, Emma's favourite trouser suits are in the collection, too.

Tie Front Bikini Top, £18 (here), and briefs, £14 (here)

The presenter recently revealed to HELLO! that her work with Next has inspired her son Ace to try his hand at fashion in future, too. "He wants to be a fashion designer but I don't think he knows the process," she said. "He knows there are clothes in Next with my name on. I don't know if he's put two and two together."

Co-ord top and trousers, £77 (available here), and belted shirt dress, £48 (here)

Lucky Ace will have the best taster into the fashion world if he does want to pursue this career path in the future! "I'd definitely bring him along to see the design process one day, if he wanted to," Emma added. "I'll wait until he gets a bit older first to see if he still wants to do it."

