Emma Weymouth's fashionable friends: from Kate Moss to Kitty Spencer to Charlotte Tilbury The Viscountess has several fashionable connections...

Emma Thynn, Viscountess of Weymouth, is comfortable wearing boots and leggings while tending to the animals at Longleat safari park, where she lives with her husband Ceawlin Thynn and two sons John and Henry - but she is certainly no stranger to the fashion world. She has recently graced our screens for Strictly Come Dancing, where she oozes elegance and sophistication in every ruffled and sequinned outfit while performing with her professional dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec. So how does Emma know how to make dancing, being a mother, and helping run the safari park look incredibly glamorous? It could be down to her fashionable friends...

Just when we thought holiday destinations couldn't get any more attractive, Emma and Lady Kitty Spencer make us green with envy by posing up a storm in St Tropez. Kitty, who is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, posted a photo of them laughing and strolling through woodland in Le Club 55 wearing matching flowery outfits by Dolce & Gabanna, alongside slicked back hair and oversized sunglasses. The pair, who both model for the brand, posted an almost identical photo last year sporting similar white floral outfits.

And the holiday snaps don't stop there! Lady Kitty and Emma were also joined by makeup artist and friend Charlotte Tilbury while visiting the five-star Amanjena resort just outside Marrakesh in June. Emma posted a group photo of them smiling in Morocco, where she can be seen wearing a white, one-shouldered jumpsuit, while Charlotte looks relaxed in a black and white polka dot midi dress and espadrille heels. In another post, Kitty strolls alongside the pool in a layered white maxi dress by D&G, Bvlgari accessories, and white flowers wrapped around her blonde bun. She credited her style to Emma, writing: "First time in Morocco. I’ve always wanted to visit & it’s just as magical as I imagined [palm tree emoji] (Photos and hairstyling obviously by my bestie @emmaweymouth)."

The 33-year-old is also close friends with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and as a contributing editor, she writes on topics including health, lifestyle, and cooking. The two are often pictured together, including at the Fashion For Relief London 2019 dinner at The British Museum in September, and at the Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner in June. At the latter event, the mother-of-two wore a gorgeous silver and white embellished mini dress by Celia Kritharioti which featured a plunging neckline, a pink bow around the waist, and feather detailing at the hem. With silver Christian Louboutin heels and her brunette hair in a bouncy blowdry, Emma looked every inch the model as she cosied up to Edward, who looked sophisticated in an all-black suit. Stunning!

But her connections don't end there - the Viscountess is often seen supporting friend and model Kate Moss. Back in 2017, she attended the Kate Moss & Mario Sorrenti launch of the OBSESSED Calvin Klein fragrance, and she was also pictured alongside Kate and Charlotte for the launch of Charlotte's first fragrance 'Scent Of A Dream' in 2016.

Apparently the famous four enjoy a good Sunday roast just as much as the rest of us! In a video Emma posted to Instagram, she can be seen in a breathtaking silver sequin dress baking rose-flavoured meringues with cream and chocolate ganache for a roast with Kate, Charlotte and Edward, as well as Blondey McCoy and Kim Jones. Charlotte also revealed that Emma's glowing skin, defined cheekbones and nude lips were courtesy of her - it's the most glamorous roast we've ever seen!

