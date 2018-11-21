Kate Moss's daughter Lila is celebrating something huge (and it's all thanks to her dad!) Lila's dad Jefferson Hack owns the fashion publication

Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace turned 16 last month, and she hasn’t wasted any time in getting stuck into modelling, following in her mum's famous footsteps. The teenager was first chosen as the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty line at the beginning of October, and now, she's landed her first solo front cover on fashion magazine Dazed. The publication, owned by her dad Jefferson Hack, announced the news on Instagram on Monday, and shared a series of photographs from the shoot, including the front cover. Lila looks unrecognisable rocking a gothic makeup look and dressed in a black fascinator and an oversized Celine polka dot dress. Her outfit was styled by her godmother Katy England, while the pictures have been shot by renowned fashion photographer Tim Walker. "Lila Moss Who's That Girl" the cover reads.

Lila Moss is the new cover star on Dazed magazine

Lila – who has been signed up to her mum's modelling agency – took to Instagram herself to share her delight at her latest gig. She wrote: "I’m excited to share with you my first ever solo cover, for the @dazed winter issue. It was a dream to work with such an amazing team." In another photo, Lila is styled with a Barbie doll hanging from her head in true Tim Walker-shoot style, wearing a printed Louis Vuitton dress and red heart earrings by Balenciaga.

Kate Moss' daughter posed for photos shot by Tim Walker

In the third preview photo, the 16-year-old's back is to the camera, showing off her braided hairstyle, as she poses with a pair of heart shaped sunglasses in her hand. Until recently, Lila's parents have been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy, but Kate has previously said that she would support her if she wanted to follow in her path as a model. Lila has previously been on the cover of Vogue Italia with her mum back in 2016.

This is Lila's first solo cover shoot

Kate recently revealed that her daughter keeps her up to date with latest beauty trends like contouring during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She said: "She teaches me everything. Lila and her friends follow all the beauty blogs and Instagram accounts, and she'll be like, 'Mum, you have to try this.' She does all that contouring and stuff, which I'm sure they do to me when I'm at work, but I never pay any attention – I'm too busy talking."

