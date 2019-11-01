Kurt Geiger has twenty percent off right now! Here's our top picks... Need new shoes for autumn? You've come to the right place...

Kurt Geiger is THE go-to place for all your accessory needs. Be it trainers, fancy heels, seriously stylish loafers or eye-catching handbags, we want the lot. Loved by bloggers, celebrities and even royalty, it's a one-stop shop for all things pretty. Currently, the luxury high street brand is offering twenty percent off a variety of their best-selling shoes, and seeing as it's a new season, we think it's a pretty good excuse to treat yourself! Fun fact about KG - the Duchess of Sussex caused a mass sellout when she rocked the brand's knee-high black boots for her first official royal engagement in Nottingham in 2017, and Princess Beatrice is regularly snapped out in a pair of their nude heels too. And with many of their styles having royally-approved titles such as Duke, Duchess and Queenie, what's not to love? Just make sure you type in GIFT20 at checkout…

Statement loafers

Kurt Geiger made lobsters cool again when they adorned their hero 'Otter' shoes with the crustaceans back in 2016 - now there's a new offering you can't afford to miss if you love this style. Designed by Luke Edward Hall, there's emerald green, red and blush pink loafers that have a hand-drawn sketch on the front, amped-up with embroidery and beading. If you aren't into creatures of the sea, there's a pair featuring a swan, as well as a Dalmation. Cute!

£149, Kurt Geiger

Biker Boots

Go punky and edgy with these super-cool boots. The black leather style features four edgy buckled straps with stud embellishments and a subtle heel.

£189, Kurt Geiger

Smart trainers

We all have those casual moments - give us a comfy yet smart pair of trainers any day! These lace-up trainers are boxfresh and fabulous. Loving the splash of blush pink at the back.

£99, Carvela at Kurt Geiger

Party feet

When you have great shoes, it doesn't really matter about the rest of your outfit really, does it? The Duke's look grand and gorgeous - especially with their bouji crystal-trimmed strap.

£159, Kurt Geiger

Snakeskin heels

Snakeskin is a timeless print that will carry you through the seasons and these snakey stilettos are screaming to be paired with a pencil skirt.

£69, Kurt Geiger

Cowboy boots

Cowboy boots have had a revival for 2019, and as soon as we saw this fabulous gold pair, we got very excited indeed! Giving us all the western vibes, we suggest teaming them with jeans and a leather jacket.

£179, Carvela at Kurt Geiger

Sparkly trainers

Fan of all things glitter? You'll love these sparkly embellished trainers. With metallic detail at the back and at the front, they are giving us all the festive feels.

£69, Carvela at Kurt Geiger

Cool clutch

It's that time of year when you need to think about your work Christmas party outfit - and we are loving this cute blue clutch which would look great on our arm. This blue beauty boasts a statement circular trim in a gold-effect finish.

£34, Kurt Geiger

Over-the-knee boots

We can't get enough of these vampy, over-the-knee boots. Made in a buttery soft suedette, they are ideal to slip over skinny jeans with ease.

£199, Carvela @ Kurt Geiger

Leopard print heels

Love yourself a bit of leopard print? These heels are a great way to inject a bit of pizzazz into your little black dress outfit.

£29, Kurt Geiger

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.