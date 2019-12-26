The surprising similarity between Duchesses Kate and Meghan's Christmas photos that you might have missed The pair both love this brand…

Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan both have great taste in fashion, and it would appear similarities strike with their love of the brand, Boden. Both Kate and Meghan dressed their boys in Boden for their Christmas cards - great minds think alike.

On Christmas Day, the Kensington Royal Instagram account posted a cute black and white photo taken by Kate - a lover of photography. The sweet snapshot was captioned: "Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

In the shot, George appeared to be wearing a pair of shorts from Boden. The blue towelling knee-length boys shorts are covered in dinosaurs and have a neon drawstring.

They've since sold out.

Similarly, Meghan dressed Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in a Christmas jumper - also by Boden. In his first ever royal Christmas card, the 7-month-old royal smiled for the camera wearing a knitted sweater by the brand. The sweet snap shows the gorgeous family all grinning as Archie makes a beeline for the camera.

The £65 jumper is made from a cosy cashmere in classic grey marl, and features a polar bear on the front and has button detailing - ideal for easy dressing. The website states: "The luxurious yarn is not only ideal for warm cuddles, but it's machine washable too. It comes in its own box to make a lovely present, and buttons on the front make for easy and quick dressing."

Fortunately, it’s still available to buy - although it's quickly selling out so if you're desperate to copy the mini royal, you must act fast.

Polar bear jumper, £65, Boden

The royals most likely chose Boden because it is a sustainable fashion brand - the website states: "We want you to wear the stuff you buy from us for a really long time. We’d like our designs to live on in your wardrobe and stay out of landfill. And we’re committed to creating a healthy working environment for everyone involved in their making."

