Prince Harry and Meghan have been spotted in Canada - here's what they've been up to

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and baby Archie missed out on festivities with the royal family on Christmas Day, opting to celebrate the holidays in Canada instead. The pair have been spotted during their vacation by Bev Koffel, who owns the Deep Cove Chalet with her husband Pierre Koffel, who said she has seen the royal couple and met with their security guards at the beautiful waterfront restaurant in North Saanich, Greater Victoria.

Also, Prince Harry and his wife have been seen several times hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island, according to Bev who revealed all to the Vancouver Sun.

"Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they’ve been seen," she revealed. "It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best."

The pair have also been spotted jogging in the neighbouring town, North Saanich, by locals, according to the paper.

Vancouver Island is popular with the A-list. Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, singer Nelly Furtado and basketball player Steve Nash all own luxurious properties there. Plus, the spot holds a special place in Meghan's heart as she lived in Toronto while filming the US drama Suits. She and Harry were also famously pictured there while they were dating during the 2017 Invictus Games in the city.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said their choice of location "reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both".

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," the statement said.

