Kim Kardashian bought daughter North West the most amazing and lavish gifts for Christmas

The Kardashians love Christmas, and it would appear they put some serious thought into gifts. Kim Kardashian-West, 39, revealed on her Instagram Stories over the holiday period that she bought her six-year-old daughter North West a pair of rhinestone-covered cowboy boots - and a pair for her niece/North's BFF, Penelope Disick, to wear. Now, these aren't just any ol' boots - these boots are covered in crystals all over. We doubt Dolly Parton herself has a pair this sparkly!

"Look what I got North and Penelope for Christmas," Kim said in a video, showing off the bespoke footwear.

"I had these custom rhinestone cowboy boots [made]. They’re very into cowboy boots, so I thought I’d give them some really sparkly ones," she added.

The day included even more sparkly gifts. Family friend (and Balmain designer) Olivier Rousteing gifted the entire West family new custom crystal Balmain sweaters. The sparky knitwear featured a variety of different designs - one was adorned with Rudolph the reindeer, while another featured an array of dancing snowmen.

"Look at these crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters that Olivier made the whole family," Kim said in one of the clips. "They are so cute and blingy!"

And wait, there's more! On Christmas Eve, Kim shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, revealing that she and husband Kanye, 42, had bought North the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor.

Kardashian West explained that the couple won the jacket in an auction, also sharing, "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan."

Inside the jacket, pictures of the late singer wearing the ensemble alongside Taylor lined the pockets. "We knew she would love this," Kim explained in the videos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared that she had the sleeves of the jacket "tacked up" so that North can wear it now.

"She’s so grateful and excited," the proud mum told her followers.

Sadly, North wasn't feeling well on Christmas Eve. Kim shared a photo on Instagram of the whole family and while North looked great wearing a pink suit - all dressed up for the annual Kardashian Christmas party - Kim captioned the photo: "My poor North wasn't feeling good on Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu. You can see she wasn't feeling well but she wanted to go to the party so badly. Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby."