Pandora drops its new birthday charm for May – FIRST LOOK It's a lucky little thing

If you missed your chance to get your hands on one of Pandora's birthday charms this year, this is your jewellery shopping klaxon – as the latest Pandora birthday charm for May is available now. This month's Pandora 2020 Limited Edition charm is…drumroll please…a gorgeous four-leaf clover. Featuring clovers in 14k gold, Pandora says the charm is a "reminder to look on the bright side" and should be worn to bring luck into your life, or gifted to someone who could do with a little luck in theirs. We think it's spot on for the current mood of the nation and the perfect pick-me-up.

READ MORE: How Pandora gives back to the environment, one charm at a time

Four-leaf clover charm, £70, Pandora

Pandora has been celebrating the 20th birthday of its iconic charm bracelet by releasing a collectible, limited-edition charm on the 20th of every month of the year. The pieces are reimagined versions of classic Pandora charms, which have since been discontinued – and because of this, the past four charms have sold out within hours.

January's anniversary charm, a strawberry, sold out within three hours while February's frog charm was gone within 15 minutes! March saw the iconic queen bee charm re-released and for April, a beautiful silver heart was an instant sell-out. So you're going to have to be quick if you want May's charm to adorn your bracelet. Each charm carries the Pandora 20-year hallmark and comes with a certificate marking the celebration.

SEE: The most expensive jewellery to ever hit the red carpet

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.