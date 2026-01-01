Your grandma's signature accessory is making a comeback this season

Our grandmothers passed down invaluable lessons that still apply to the world of fashion. From the importance of investing in a quality coat that will last for years, to their way of personalising clothes with unique details – whether through skilled embroidery or by adding certain pieces of jewellery.

They were the ones who popularised wearing pearls, although that wasn't the only piece they used to transform an outfit. They did it with brooches, too – and now this easy accessory is back with a vengeance as 2026 approaches.

It's been particularly noticeable in 2025 that brooches are experiencing a real resurgence, moving from relics gathering dust in jewellery boxes to winning over women of all ages, from Gen Z to Gen X.

From ancient Rome to grandma’s jewellery box - a timeless history

This small, history-rich piece was the perfect special finishing touch to our grandmothers' and great-grandmothers' outfits – and they certainly owned far fewer looks than we have in our wardrobes these days (though the quality was arguably better).

© GC Images Julia Roberts wore a brooch bedecked tie in New York City

To understand the origin of brooches, we have to go back almost 3,000 years; they were worn during the times of ancient Rome, initially for purely practical reasons, and later as a near-amulet of great importance.

© Getty Images Naomi Watts wearing Mugler and a brooch on her collar, 1980s-style, at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025

"Brooches were a way to fasten clothes in times when there were no buttons or zips," explains Daniel Calvo, creative director of luxury Spanish jeweller Carrera y Carrera. "Now there are no rules: brooches are worn in a thousand ways, from on dresses and jackets to handbags and even to accessorise hairstyles."

How to wear a brooch in 2025

We've noticed that brooches are the hottest accessory these days, whether on the red carpet or in street style from the latest Fashion Weeks. But the trend isn't just for the rich and famous. On social networks like TikTok, searches for "how to wear a brooch" are trending, with thousands of videos showing content creators transforming basics like shirts or black blazers by clipping this accessory onto the lapels.

Meanwhile, the brooch is possibly - along with the handbag - the accessory that has managed to unite men's and women's wardrobes the most.

© Getty Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the 2025 Met Gala

It's a truly gender neutral jewellery choice - men were also sporting them with their outfits at the MET Gala, making the brooch a fundamental part of their attire.

The 'Carrie Bradshaw effect': 3D floral brooches return

Also making a comeback in 2025 are the striking flower brooches that Carrie Bradshaw made famous in Sex and the City, as we saw with the Spring/Summer collections presented this year by brands like Versace, Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten.

© Getty Carrie Bradshaw's flower brooches have made a comeback, too

Affordable luxury: How to elevate looks for less

For years now, we've seen on the catwalks how Chanel, Saint Laurent and Schiaparelli have been presenting reimagined brooches that don't just adorn clothing, but also hair and handbags, which has made them a sought-after piece for party season, whether designer brooches or blingy looks from the high street.

© AFP via Getty Images Brooches were the star accessory in Miu Miu's Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection

Brooches are undoubtedly a more accessible way to approach luxe (and luxe-looking) style at a relatively reasonable price. Not only is there the potential to copy designer looks for less at your favourite high street shop, but brooches from top labels are among the reach of many more shoppers than your average runway look would be.

While a designer outfit could cost thousands, a designer brooch can cost much less - allowing you to personalise your outfits and elevate them with a luxury touch.