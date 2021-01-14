﻿
kate-middleton-simone-rocha

H&M collaborate with Simone Rocha for stunning collection - and Kate and Meghan will love it

Launching in H&M in March...

Fiona Ward

High street favourite H&M's latest designer collaboration is one that dreams are made of - we can't wait!

The retailer has revealed that it's teaming up with Simone Rocha to create an accessible range, and we're predicting puff sleeves, ruffles and plenty of volume.

Of course, Duchesses Kate and Meghan love Simone's designs, too - particularly her signature statement earrings - and the brand has confirmed that there will be affordable jewellery as part of the line, too. We wonder if they'll log on to shop?

Loading the player...


WATCH: Simone Rocha announces exciting collaboration with H&M

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection will include her signature womenswear, alongside menswear and childrenswear - and there's set to be tartan, beading, florals, pinks, reds and bespoke fabrics that were developed in house especially for the range. Swoon.

kate-middleton-birthday

Kate wore her Simone Rocha pearl earrings in her meaningful 39th birthday snap

The designer said of the collaboration: "I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection. It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me.

"As a designer, and as a customer, I've been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garcons – it's such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of."

meghan-markle-simone-rocha

Duchess Meghan also owns sparkling Simone Rocha earrings

Individual pieces from the line will be revealed in February, and will go on sale on 11 March.

A beautiful campaign, featuring the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones and sisters Adwoa Aboah and Kesewa Aboah, goes alongside the collection - which gives shoppers a glimpse at the aesthetic.

daisy-edgar-jones-hm-simone-rocha

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the campaign

So far we've spotted statement barrette hair clips, pretty broderie and floral dresses and plenty of pearl embellishments - so get your shopping list ready, because H&M's exclusive designer collections never stay in stock for long...

