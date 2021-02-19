Lady Kitty Spencer stuns in fitted black dress as she reveals exciting news Kitty is the daughter of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother

Lady Kitty Spencer had some exciting news for her fans on Thursday, as she revealed that she has been named Dolce & Gabbana's global ambassador.

The model shared some stunning shots from her photoshoot with the designer, wearing two stunning black dresses and beautiful gold jewellery.

"I am truly honored to be @dolcegabbana's Global Ambassador," she wrote. "Domenico and Stefano celebrate life's wonders and working with them is always a unique opportunity to rediscover Italian culture, art, savoir-faire and lifestyle."

She captioned another photo: "Thank you Domenico and Stefano for the opportunity to be officially yours... I have loved you and the @dolcegabbana brand so much and for so long. I am VERY excited for the memories we are going to make together! I hope to make you proud."



Lady Kitty stunned in the new photo

Kitty has long worked with the Italian fashion house, walking in a number of fashion shows for the label and championing the brand. She memorably sparked best-dressed headlines when she attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding wearing a custom dress from Dolce & Gabbana, which featured stunning hand-painted florals.

Lady Kitty is the daughter of Earl Spencer, and the niece of the late Princess Diana - and many fans often comment on their similar looks. "Just like your aunt," one commented on her recent photo, while another added: "The same photo of Lady Diana," and another wrote: "Reminds me of your beautiful Aunt Diana."

Princess Diana at the Palace of Versailles, November 1994

The stunning images do appear strikingly similar to Diana's iconic 1997 Vanity Fair photoshoot, which saw her posing in a number of black dresses.

While Kitty doesn't often speak of her royal connections, her sister Lady Amelia Spencer did recently open up to HELLO! about her memories of her aunt.

Arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

She said in September: "The last time I saw her was when she came to live with us in Cape Town for a few months and I remember a beautiful and lasting memory from that time.

"We were all running and playing on Noordhoek Beach, a beautiful beach in Cape Town. We had such a great day there and I really enjoyed the time she spent with us. I'm lucky that that memory stands out for me. It was the last time I saw her but she definitely lives on in all of us."