Princess Charlotte is the double of relative Lady Kitty Spencer in adorable photo

It's been said before, but Princess Charlotte really is the spitting image of Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer! Last Christmas, the model posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself as a little girl to mark her 29th birthday, and comments soon came in from royal fans who were quick to compare her to her young royal relative.

One wrote: "Kitty is Charlotte!" while another added: "I thought it was Princess Charlotte." A third commented: "She resembles Princess Charlotte." In the photo, Kitty was dressed in a pink satin dress as she sat at a table of Barbie-themed plates filled with party food. She wrote in the caption: "29. Thank you for such beautiful and kind birthday messages today. I couldn’t have asked for a better day surrounded by the people I love. Thank you to everybody who made it the most special birthday I can remember (although this Barbie party looked pretty cool too!)"

Princess Charlotte resembles Lady Kitty Spencer as a little girl

Kitty has made a name for herself in the fashion world and is a regular on the catwalk during fashion week. The model works for brands including Estee Lauder and Dolce & Gabbana, and is good friends with famous faces including socialite Viscountess Emma Weymouth. Kitty was spotted in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing last year, when Emma was competing in the competition with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, and as a result has become friends with Aljaz too - the two often comment on each others' social media posts.

Charlotte on Christmas Day last year

While the Spencer gene is incredibly strong, Charlotte has also been compared to her great-grandmother, the Queen, on many occasions, while her brothers Prince George, seven, and Prince Louis, two, look more like their mum the Duchess of Cambridge's side of the family. George has been likened to his grandfather, Michael Middleton, and when the Cambridge's released their 2020 Christmas card earlier in the month, many felt little Louis looked just like his grandfather too.

Little Louis brightened spirits on his second birthday

While William and Kate are keen for their children to have as normal childhoods as possible while they are young – and as a result prefer for them to keep out of the public eye – royal fans have been enjoying seeing more and more of the trio over the past year. All three Cambridge children have been photographed during this difficult Covid year, with Prince Louis' wonderful birthday photographs of him painting with rainbow hands, lifted everyone's spirits.

