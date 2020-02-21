Princess Diana's glamorous niece Lady Kitty Spencer wows in red at Milan Fashion Week

Lady Kitty Spencer knows how to make an entrance, as you can see here at a fashion week party in Milan. At the Alberta Ferretti after-show bash at the Palazzo Donizetti on Wednesday night, we saw Princess Diana's niece completely wow in her long, red evening gown designed by Alberta Ferretti. With the draped neckline and the subtle fishtail design, this dress has the making of a showstopper - and wait until you see the back with the incredible ribbon detail. Gorgeous!

MORE: Royals looking ravishing in red dresses

The royals love their red evening dresses, and Kitty is just another one to add to the list of ravishing red ladies, and we love how Kitty teamed her red gown with gold metallic shoes. This model loves fashion and is regularly spotted at fashion parties and front rows.

For the occasion, the 29-year-old swept her blonde hair into a chic side ponytail, and kept her makeup natural looking with a brown smoky eye and a nude lip.

MORE: The London Fashion Week show inspired by The Queen, Princess Margaret and Princess Diana

Earlier on in the day, Kitty had sat front row to watch the models sashay down the catwalk at the Alberta Ferretti show. She opted for a navy two-piece co-ord which she teamed with a navy T-shirt, and white accessories. The fashionista was snapped taking photos of her favourite looks with her iPhone which had a phone case emblazoned with the words 'More Joy'.