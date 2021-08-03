VOTE for your HFM Fashion Gamechanger in HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2021 Cast your vote here...

Arizona Muse

A keen activist for models' rights and the environment, the former HFM cover star has launched an eco-friendly fashion label as well as collaborating with Aveda and Euronews Green to encourage more sustainable habits.

Rochelle Humes

The singer-turned-television presenter partnered with New Look to create one of the high street's best-selling collections. She has also written a children's book and founded My Little Coco to offer more diversity in kids' haircare.

Caryn Franklin MBE

The former The Clothes Show presenter has co-chaired Fashion Targets Breast Cancer since 1996 and now helps cultivate black talent within the fashion industry as a member of FACE: Fashion Academics Creating Equality.

Victoria Magrath

The social media star and HFM cover girl now counts 1.2 million followers on Instagram and has collaborated with Bulgari, Dior and Armani as well as launching her own clothing line with the British tailoring brand Holland Cooper.

Alice Temperley MBE

The British designer is celebrating 20 years of her eponymous label and has recently relocated her HQ to Somerset to increase the eco-credentials of her business; producing garments locally and creating jobs within the community.

Indya Moore

The actor identifies as transgender non-binary and portrays Angel Evangelista in the American drama series Pose. They have donated to charitable causes supporting sex workers and trans people of colour.