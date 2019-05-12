Whoa! RISQUE thigh-split dresses were the biggest trend at the TV BAFTAs The thigh's the limit…

Remember when Angelina Jolie and her right leg went viral during the 2012 Oscars? Well, fast forward seven years and the exposed right leg is the biggest fashion trend of the night at the BAFTA TV Awards. To be honest, flashing the flesh was the absolute go-to look for the awards bash - whether it was sheer, plunging or backless - skin is most definitely in right now. And who can blame the celebs?! The sun was shining as they hit the red carpet, and it was plain to see that thigh-high dresses were the biggest trend of the night.

MORE: See all the best dresses at the TV BAFTAS

Holly Willoughby, styled by Angie Smith, gave us a whole lot of leg in her indigo-coloured dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. The morning TV star covered her modesty thanks to a matching bodysuit underneath.

Holly's pal, Rochelle Humes, also had a swit-swoo moment in her sheer designer gown by YSL. The sheer, plunge-neck, thigh-high gown was a brave choice for the 30-year-old, but she looked incredible.

Ruth Wilson looked classy in her Alessandra Rich gown which gave us a deep V and a high leg. The Mrs Wilson actress opted for a pair of sheer black tights for her look - keeping her modesty in check.

Billie Piper also went for the deep thigh-split with her Dundas gown. The perfect way to show off those Jimmy Choo shoes though if you ask us.

Scarlett Moffatt didn't want to be left out, and she too rocked a thigh-split dress, complete with an exposed arm - another big trend of the night.

MORE: Get all the details on Scarlett's polka dot dress

Paloma Faith was another one to get the memo, and strutted her stuff on the red carpet in a pair of clumpy black boots and a thigh-split black dress.

Charlotte Hawkins, who had her Sandy from Grease moment for this outing, brought her A-game in her revealing frock.

What do you make of the thigh-high split? Would you be brave enough to try it? Or would you run a mile? Tweet us @hellomag.