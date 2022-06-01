25 summer outfit ideas for men: The trends, holiday clothes & accessories

Hollie Brotherton
The best men's fashion for summer holidays and staycations in 2022. From stylish shirts to shorts, sandals and accessories. From ASOS, Mr Porter, Arket, COS & more.
As the weather warms up, many of us are on the hunt for new style pieces for upcoming holidays and summer trips. If you're in need of some packing inspiration, look no further. From the best men's staycation shirts to shorts, sandals and all of the must-have accessories, we've rounded up the fashion essentials you'll want this summer.
RELATED: 16 best watches for men: A guide to top watch brands ahead of Father's Day
SS22 fashion trends for men
This summer menswear is all about sleeveless garments, oversized Bermuda shorts, light shirts and slip-on sandals. Effortless suiting also featured highly on the runway, making loose shirts made from linen or breathable cotton a summer staple. Pastel colours and nautical stripes were also big, injecting colour and optimism your wardrobe. When it comes to shoes? Nostalgia still reigns supreme.
LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter
7 cool men's summer shirts
Short-sleeved utility shirt, £69, Arket
Nail the workwear aesthetic with Arket's utility shirt. It's lightweight and perfect to throw on with shorts this summer.
Cuban collar printed shirt, £88, Reiss
Wear this printed shirt with chinos and white trainers to be the most stylish man at the bar.
Weekday striped shirt, £25, ASOS
This striped shirt from Scandi brand Weekday has a relaxed fit with pastel shades and would look great paired with just about anything.
La Paz Silveira printed cotton-poplin shirt, £120, Mr Porter
Stand out in this chevron stripe shirt by Portuguese label La Paz.
Linen rich floral shirt, £25, Marks & Spencer
Love a floral print? This shirt from M&S will take you from day to night.
Ecru striped shirt, £35, River Island
River Island's striped shirt is the perfect finishing piece for an all-neutral outfit.
Ted Baker abstract print shirt, £85, John Lewis
Ted Baker's abstract shirt makes for a cool daytime ensemble paired with shorts and trainers.
MORE: 15 best men's swimwear brands 2022: Swim trunks from M&S, Reiss, Ralph Lauren & more
Stylish shorts for men to wear this summer
Cotton Bermuda shorts, £49.99, Mango
Oversized bermuda shorts have been all over the runways. For a cool, comfortable fit, choose a pair like these that finish just above the knee.
Men's woven shorts, £54.95, Nike
Made from soft woven fabric, these Nike shorts are perfect in the summer heat and will never go out of style.
Strap-detail cotton twill shorts, £55, Arket
Pair these soft cotton Arket shorts with a striped t-shirt and white trainers for an off-duty holiday look.
James Perse Supima cotton-jersey drawstring shorts, £120, Mr Porter
For when comfort is key, invest in a pair of James Perse cotton-jersey drawstring shorts.
Striped textured shorts, £30, River Island
For a touch of colour in your wardrobe, why not go for these green textured shorts from River Island.
Swim shorts, £68, Everlane
For shorts suitable to hike, run and swim in, they don't get much better than this pair from Everlane. They come in six shades, so you can find the perfect summer staple.
5 of the best summer sandals for men
Nike Victori sliders, £27.95, ASOS
We don't think you can wrong with a pair of Nike sliders and the reviews seem to agree.
adidas Yeezy slides, from £296, Farfetch
Or splash out on the super popular adidas Yeezy slides.
Myles slip-on sandals, £109, Dr. Martens
With leather straps and a classic Dr. Martens AirWair sole, these sturdy sandals will see you through your holiday in style and stand the test of time.
Birkenstock Arizona sandals, £65, Schuh
Often hailed as the most comfortable pair of sandals around, it's no wonder we've seen Birkenstock Arizonas worn by the likes of Chris Pine and Leonardo DiCaprio. Pair with socks for ultimate comfort on your travels.
Florin leather sandals, £185, Grenson
If you're a fan of Grenson boots, they now do summer-friendly footwear and their Florin sandals are ideal for a British summer.
The must-have summer accessories for men
Gucci men's retangular sunglasses, £255, John Lewis
Holiday abroad or staycation, everyone needs a decent pair of sunglasses. These Gucci sunnies are a luxe take on the rectangular silhouette.
Camouflage twill duffle bag, £455, Mr Porter
The perfect long weekend bag comes in the form of this stylish Filson duffle. It's waxed and water-resistant, and this camouflage design is a limited edition.
Chelsea Weekender bag, £159, Antler
Or if you prefer your accessories in all-black, Antler's Weekender bag is just the size you need for a few days away. It has a purpose-built pocket for your shoes, a padded laptop pocket and comes with a detachable shoulder strap.
NNO7 padded shell baseball cap, £80, Mr Porter
From covering beach hair to shading yourself from the sun, a great cap has a multitude of uses, and this one by NN07 will go with any outfit.
Apple Watch series 7, £364, Amazon
With all of your fitness metrics and the ability to call and text, this is the only watch you'll really need this summer.
Men's chain necklace in sterling silver, £245, Missoma
Channel the likes of Brad Pitt and Harry Styles by adding something a little extra to your summer ensemble. If you want to be subtle, a simple silver chain is a good place to start.
Serge Denimes compass necklace £80, Selfridges
Or for a pendant, you can't go wrong with this best-selling compass engraved necklace.
MORE: The best beard grooming kits to keep your facial hair looking sharp
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.