25 summer outfit ideas for men: The trends, holiday clothes & accessories

As the weather warms up, many of us are on the hunt for new style pieces for upcoming holidays and summer trips. If you're in need of some packing inspiration, look no further. From the best men's staycation shirts to shorts, sandals and all of the must-have accessories, we've rounded up the fashion essentials you'll want this summer.

SS22 fashion trends for men

This summer menswear is all about sleeveless garments, oversized Bermuda shorts, light shirts and slip-on sandals. Effortless suiting also featured highly on the runway, making loose shirts made from linen or breathable cotton a summer staple. Pastel colours and nautical stripes were also big, injecting colour and optimism your wardrobe. When it comes to shoes? Nostalgia still reigns supreme.

7 cool men's summer shirts

Short-sleeved utility shirt, £69, Arket

Nail the workwear aesthetic with Arket's utility shirt. It's lightweight and perfect to throw on with shorts this summer.

Cuban collar printed shirt, £88, Reiss

Wear this printed shirt with chinos and white trainers to be the most stylish man at the bar.

Weekday striped shirt, £25, ASOS

This striped shirt from Scandi brand Weekday has a relaxed fit with pastel shades and would look great paired with just about anything.

La Paz Silveira printed cotton-poplin shirt, £120, Mr Porter

Stand out in this chevron stripe shirt by Portuguese label La Paz.

Linen rich floral shirt, £25, Marks & Spencer

Love a floral print? This shirt from M&S will take you from day to night.

Ecru striped shirt, £35, River Island

River Island's striped shirt is the perfect finishing piece for an all-neutral outfit.

Ted Baker abstract print shirt, £85, John Lewis

Ted Baker's abstract shirt makes for a cool daytime ensemble paired with shorts and trainers.

Stylish shorts for men to wear this summer

Cotton Bermuda shorts, £49.99, Mango

Oversized bermuda shorts have been all over the runways. For a cool, comfortable fit, choose a pair like these that finish just above the knee.

Men's woven shorts, £54.95, Nike

Made from soft woven fabric, these Nike shorts are perfect in the summer heat and will never go out of style.

Strap-detail cotton twill shorts, £55, Arket

Pair these soft cotton Arket shorts with a striped t-shirt and white trainers for an off-duty holiday look.

James Perse Supima cotton-jersey drawstring shorts, £120, Mr Porter

For when comfort is key, invest in a pair of James Perse cotton-jersey drawstring shorts.

Striped textured shorts, £30, River Island

For a touch of colour in your wardrobe, why not go for these green textured shorts from River Island.

Swim shorts, £68, Everlane

For shorts suitable to hike, run and swim in, they don't get much better than this pair from Everlane. They come in six shades, so you can find the perfect summer staple.

5 of the best summer sandals for men

Nike Victori sliders, £27.95, ASOS

We don't think you can wrong with a pair of Nike sliders and the reviews seem to agree.

adidas Yeezy slides, from £296, Farfetch

Or splash out on the super popular adidas Yeezy slides.

Myles slip-on sandals, £109, Dr. Martens

With leather straps and a classic Dr. Martens AirWair sole, these sturdy sandals will see you through your holiday in style and stand the test of time.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals, £65, Schuh

Often hailed as the most comfortable pair of sandals around, it's no wonder we've seen Birkenstock Arizonas worn by the likes of Chris Pine and Leonardo DiCaprio. Pair with socks for ultimate comfort on your travels.

Florin leather sandals, £185, Grenson

If you're a fan of Grenson boots, they now do summer-friendly footwear and their Florin sandals are ideal for a British summer.

The must-have summer accessories for men

Gucci men's retangular sunglasses, £255, John Lewis

Holiday abroad or staycation, everyone needs a decent pair of sunglasses. These Gucci sunnies are a luxe take on the rectangular silhouette.

Camouflage twill duffle bag, £455, Mr Porter

The perfect long weekend bag comes in the form of this stylish Filson duffle. It's waxed and water-resistant, and this camouflage design is a limited edition.

Chelsea Weekender bag, £159, Antler

Or if you prefer your accessories in all-black, Antler's Weekender bag is just the size you need for a few days away. It has a purpose-built pocket for your shoes, a padded laptop pocket and comes with a detachable shoulder strap.

NNO7 padded shell baseball cap, £80, Mr Porter

From covering beach hair to shading yourself from the sun, a great cap has a multitude of uses, and this one by NN07 will go with any outfit.

Apple Watch series 7, £364, Amazon

With all of your fitness metrics and the ability to call and text, this is the only watch you'll really need this summer.

Men's chain necklace in sterling silver, £245, Missoma

Channel the likes of Brad Pitt and Harry Styles by adding something a little extra to your summer ensemble. If you want to be subtle, a simple silver chain is a good place to start.

Serge Denimes compass necklace £80, Selfridges

Or for a pendant, you can't go wrong with this best-selling compass engraved necklace.

