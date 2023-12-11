7 best beard care grooming kits to keep his facial hair looking sharp

Beard grooming kits have become increasingly popular these days, making it easy for men to maintain their beards or moustaches without a trip to the barbershop - and they're also a thoughtful, foolproof gift for the bearded guy in your life.

But when it comes to beard kits, you may be looking for just the basics, or you could be searching for a complete beard set with all the tools and grooming products he could ever dream of. There are soooo many options, so I've been looking at the best beard kits out there to create this list of the best. If you're ready to shape up your beard (or help your fave man level up his facial hair), you'll want to keep reading.

Best beard care grooming kits at a glance Most comprehensive: Fulllight Tech beard kit, SALE PRICE £19.91 $15.93

Most elegant: Murdock London Redchurch Street Set, £50 / $75

Best with electric trimmer included: Manscaped The Beard Hedger Advanced Kit, £125 / $119.99

Best for Black men: SheaMoisture Complete Beard Styling Set, £59.89 $45.99

Amazon trending: Viking Revolution Beard Grooming Kit for Men, £24.99 / $31.88

£24.99 $31.88 Best for travel: Percy Nobleman Beard Survival Kit, £20 / $23

$23 Best for all ages: King C Gillette Beard essentials, SALE PRICE £11.25 / $32.75

What should a good beard grooming kit contain?

If you want to be sure you're choosing a beard care kit that will do the trick - or, if you're giving a beard care set as a gift, one that he'll love - keep in mind that the most popular sets will contain at least three of the following:

Beard oil to moisturise

to moisturise Beard balm for control

for control Shampoo for cleansing

for cleansing Beard conditioner to nourish and keep his beard soft and healthy-looking

to nourish and keep his beard soft and healthy-looking A beard brush to groom and distribute the beard’s natural oils

to groom and distribute the beard’s natural oils A beard comb for detangling and styling

for detangling and styling Scissors for maintenance

for maintenance A beard trimmer to keep his beard neat

to keep his beard neat A beard how-to guide outlining the best way to care for facial hair

Whether you're looking for just the basics or a more comprehensive grooming set, we've put together an edit of the best beard kits you can buy.

How we chose the best beard grooming kits

In our list, you'll find an array of options from Amazon bargains to upmarket beard care kits from various retailers and at different price points.

Quality: While we (or our bearded editors, friends or family members) haven't been able to try every beard kits, we have scoured hundreds of reviews to determine which beard kits shoppers love.

Shop the best men's beard grooming kits