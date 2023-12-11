7 best beard care grooming kits to keep his facial hair looking sharp

Beard grooming kits have become increasingly popular these days, making it easy for men to maintain their beards or moustaches without a trip to the barbershop - and they're also a thoughtful, foolproof gift for the bearded guy in your life.
But when it comes to beard kits, you may be looking for just the basics, or you could be searching for a complete beard set with all the tools and grooming products he could ever dream of. There are soooo many options, so I've been looking at the best beard kits out there to create this list of the best. If you're ready to shape up your beard (or help your fave man level up his facial hair), you'll want to keep reading.
What should a good beard grooming kit contain?
If you want to be sure you're choosing a beard care kit that will do the trick - or, if you're giving a beard care set as a gift, one that he'll love - keep in mind that the most popular sets will contain at least three of the following:
- Beard oil to moisturise
- Beard balm for control
- Shampoo for cleansing
- Beard conditioner to nourish and keep his beard soft and healthy-looking
- A beard brush to groom and distribute the beard’s natural oils
- A beard comb for detangling and styling
- Scissors for maintenance
- A beard trimmer to keep his beard neat
- A beard how-to guide outlining the best way to care for facial hair
Whether you're looking for just the basics or a more comprehensive grooming set, we've put together an edit of the best beard kits you can buy.
How we chose the best beard grooming kits
In our list, you'll find an array of options from Amazon bargains to upmarket beard care kits from various retailers and at different price points.
- Quality: While we (or our bearded editors, friends or family members) haven't been able to try every beard kits, we have scoured hundreds of reviews to determine which beard kits shoppers love.
- Accessories: If a beard kit includes not just products but additional handy accessories, like a beard brush or comb, or carrying case, it's more likely to have earned a place on our list of favourites.
- Style: Yes, we admit that aesthetics count too! So while some of these kits are purely utilitarian, we can't resist kits that are stylish, too, so perfect for gifting - especially trending vintage looks or luxe packaging that looks great on a bathroom shelf.
- Retailer: As with all of our shopping features, HELLO! editors only include brands that we trust.
Shop the best men's beard grooming kits
Amazon beard kit earning rave reviews
What’s included
- 60ml beard shampoo/wash
- 40g beard balm
- Beard oil
- Beard comb
- Beard brush
- Beard scissors
- Beard Shaper/Template
- Storage bag
- Beard care Ebook
Editor's note
"The feedback from HELLO! staff on this kit is that it's 'great'. 'Regular beard maintenance is key to a good healthy beard – that's good thorough combing to bring out the uneven lengths for trimming, followed by frequent brushing for a neat-looking bushel. And don't be afraid of the beard oils! Using these just adds to your beard's overall look, healthiness, and longevity.'"
Everything he’ll need to keep his beard trimmed, shaped and healthy, with products enriched with argan oil, Vitamin E and jojoba oil. If you're looking for a good kit for a smaller budget, this beard grooming kit, containing everything from beard balm to a boar’s hair brush and scissors, is one of the best values for money out there - no wonder there were more than 10,000 sold on Amazon in November 2023.
Murdock London beard grooming kit
What’s included
- Beard Shampoo 250ml
- Beard Moisturiser 150ml
- Beard Oil 50ml
- Beard Brush
Editor's note
“Murdock London is a top-seller when it comes to men's grooming, and you can't go wrong with the brand's beard kits. This one includes the best-selling all-in-one moisturiser designed to gently hydrate the beard as well as the skin underneath.”
Inspired by Redchurch Street in London’s Shoreditch district (‘The birthplace of the strong beard’), this gentle beard care kit includes four barber’s essentials to keep his facial hair cleansed, hydrated and conditioned at home.
- Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free
- Made in the UK
Percy Nobleman beard care kit
What’s included
- Beard Conditioning Oil 10ml
- Moustache Wax 5ml
- Beard Balm 20ml
- Beard Softener 50ml
Editor's note
Made in England, the Percy Nobleman beard care set is the ultimate kit for the gentleman on the go. The four-piece travel-size set, though, isn’t suitable for vegans - the moustache wax contains beeswax.
In addition to a moustache wax for styling, the Percy Nobleman Beard Survival kit features beard oil with the signature musky scent of tobacco, amber and vanilla; a deep conditioner with burdock root, willow bark actives and caffeine; and a balm, made from beeswax, shea butter and essential oils.
- Suitable for all skin types
- Travel sizes
- Made in UK
Manscaped Beard Grooming Kit
What's included
- Beard shampoo
- Beard conditioner
- Beard oil
- Beard comb
- Beard Hedger cordless clippers
Editor's note
“This kit takes beard care next level with Manscaped’s famed precision beard groomer. The cordless beard trimmer has an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 different lengths built in, so you don’t have to worry about keeping track of a million attachments.”
A premium beard kit that covers all the bases, with a hydrating shampoo, softening conditioner, moisturising beard oil, facial hair comb and last, but certainly not least, a waterproof cordless trimmer for precision grooming, from the thickest of beards to stubble.
Shea Moisture beard grooming kit
What's included
- Beard wash
- Beard balm
- Full beard detangler
- Beard conditioning oil
Editor's note
“We love this facial hair care set that’s designed to be perfect for Black men with beards, and we’re not alone. Thousands a month are sold on Amazon, and this quality set makes an excellent gift.”
Formulated specifically for men of colour and those with textured, coarse or curly beards, Shea Moisture’s popular beard care set, which has a 4.7-star average, includes four products all made from nourishing shea butter and Maracuja Oil.
- Certified natural ingredients
- For all hair types and skin sensitivities
- Sulfate, paraben and cruelty free
Gillette beard kit
What's included
- Beard & Face Wash
- Soft Beard Balm
- Beard comb
- Travel bag
Editor's note
"Gillette is a go-to for the grandpas, millennials and Gen-Z elders in my family. The 120-year-old razor brand brings its icon status into the 21st century with King C Gillette's special products for beards and moustaches - gentle formulas made from essential oils and butters."
The King C. Gillette Beard Essentials kit, which includes the brand’s signature products, rich in nourishing ingredients like argan oil, avocado oil and shea butter.
Viking Revolution Beard Grooming Kit
What's included
- Wooden Boar’s Hair Beard Brush
- Double Sided Pocket Beard Comb
- Sandalwood Beard Oil
- Sandalwood Scent Beard Styling Balm
- Beard Scissors
- Metal storage tin
Editor's note
"There are so many beard kits that look similar on Amazon, but over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have snapped up this kit in the past month and it has retained a very high 4.7-star rating from verified shoppers - a sign it's a winner."
A five-piece beard care set, which includes three grooming tools, is designed to be a perfect gift, packaged in a vintage-inspired metal box. Verified Amazon shoppers have been impressed with the quality at such an affordable price.