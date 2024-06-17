Best white jeans for women this summer: From Levi's to Topshop, M&S & MORE

Deciding what to wear in the summer can be tricky - especially when the weather is unpredictable - but a pair of white jeans can be the ultimate wardrobe saviour.
Building a capsule wardrobe is all about finding effortless everyday pieces, and it doesn't get more versatile than a pair of white jeans.
I love everything about mine (Ok, I hate how often they need to be washed) but they're perfect for teaming with everything from oversized denim shirts and statement tees, you'll be glad you invested this season – trust us.
Best white jeans - at a glance
Celebrities wearing white jeans
Meet the experts in this article
- Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy Trend Expert – Dayna has her finger on the pulse about what real people are searching for on the popular shopping website.
- Sam Remer, Founder of denim blog ilovejeans.com – a Fashion Expert with 25 years experience specialising in fitting women in jeans & denim.
Are white jeans in style for women?
Definitely! According to Dayna, Etsy has seen an 31% increase in shoppers looking for white jeans over the past few months, telling us: "White jeans have become a staple piece for any wardrobe because they are so versatile and go with such an array of colours."
If you're looking for some retro inspiration to pin on your 'white jeans Pinterest board', Princess Kate once wore white jeans back in 2006, and the style is in favour within the current trend landscape.
What to wear with white jeans
If the weather isn't playing ball, you can style your white jeans with a lightweight trench coat. Nautical is a fail-safe when it comes to white denim; opt for Breton stripes in navy and go for the country club vibes.
Sam, the founder of ilovejeans.com, recommends letting the weather determine how you style your white denim, telling us: "The key is to adjust the clothing styled with white jeans based on the weather. For cooler temperatures, opt for heavier boots or shoes. Combining white jeans with brown or navy accessories can transition them from a summer staple to a new season's look.
It's a true palette cleanser so can be teamed with the most vibrant coloured prints to white on white, quiet luxury and still look on trend for 2024."
The denim expert advises pairing your white jeans with a cashmere jumper for the ultimate quiet luxury aesthetic, and for a more glamorous evening look opt for a sheer blouse with gold accessories for an elevated feel, and recommends trying the look with white kick flare jeans.
How we chose the best white jeans
- Reviews: I asked the HELLO! shopping team for their favourite denim brands on the high street, and the styles they swear by.
- Comfort: Where possible, I've called out their comfort factor from either our team's reviews or verified online reviews.
- Inclusivity: Where possible, we've chosen brands that carry a range of sizes.
Best cropped white jeans
Levi's, Marks & Spencer, ASOS and more high street brands have the most stylish selections of white skinny, straight-leg, bootcut, mom fit and cropped jeans. Which will you choose?
Why white jeans are a fantastic choice for summer
Sam told us: "Wearing white jeans is a mood lifter, refreshes your look but also gives you a confidence boost. It's a great alternative to blue or black denim, and easy to style with the rest of your wardrobe."
What you should look out for when it comes to white jeans
"Always check the percentage of stretch in a white jeans," Sam tells us. "Less is more in this case. One hundred percent cotton is best, or 1- 2 percent [stretch] is the maximum - any more will start to show imperfections though the whiteness of the denim. The style is also important, a high rise flare or a wide leg jean can really elevate an outfit."
Sam's hacks for jeans shopping in general?
- Know your measurements: "Shop for jeans with intent by knowing your measurements before you start. Knowing your front rise measurement (crotch seam to the top of the waistband) will reduce the amount of jeans you'll take into the changing room. Take a tape measure with you or cut a piece of string to the length of the rise that works for you, place it from the crotch up to the top of the waistband. Only try on the styles that measure up to your piece of string."
- Use your favourite pair as a guide: "If you have a pair of jeans that you love and you wish you could replicate the fit, all you have to do is lay it flat to measure the front rise, waistband across, and inside leg measurement. Use these measurements as a template for your perfect fit."
- Get extra help: "Book a denim stylist like myself to source your perfect fit jeans and new styles of jeans".