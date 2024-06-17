Best white jeans for women this summer: From Levi's to Topshop, M&S & MORE

Deciding what to wear in the summer can be tricky - especially when the weather is unpredictable - but a pair of white jeans can be the ultimate wardrobe saviour.

Building a capsule wardrobe is all about finding effortless everyday pieces, and it doesn't get more versatile than a pair of white jeans.

I love everything about mine (Ok, I hate how often they need to be washed) but they're perfect for teaming with everything from oversized denim shirts and statement tees, you'll be glad you invested this season – trust us.

Celebrities wearing white jeans

© Getty Images White jeans style inspiration - even Barbie star Margot Robbie, right, is a fan

Are white jeans in style for women?

Definitely! According to Dayna, Etsy has seen an 31% increase in shoppers looking for white jeans over the past few months, telling us: "White jeans have become a staple piece for any wardrobe because they are so versatile and go with such an array of colours."

If you're looking for some retro inspiration to pin on your 'white jeans Pinterest board', Princess Kate once wore white jeans back in 2006, and the style is in favour within the current trend landscape.

© Max Mumby/Indigo A then Kate Middleton wearing white jeans back in 2006 watching Prince William play in a charity polo. She was joined by Prince Harry's girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davy

What to wear with white jeans

If the weather isn't playing ball, you can style your white jeans with a lightweight trench coat. Nautical is a fail-safe when it comes to white denim; opt for Breton stripes in navy and go for the country club vibes.

Sam, the founder of ilovejeans.com, recommends letting the weather determine how you style your white denim, telling us: "The key is to adjust the clothing styled with white jeans based on the weather. For cooler temperatures, opt for heavier boots or shoes. Combining white jeans with brown or navy accessories can transition them from a summer staple to a new season's look.

It's a true palette cleanser so can be teamed with the most vibrant coloured prints to white on white, quiet luxury and still look on trend for 2024."

© Getty Images Celine Bethmann wearing white Levis with a pair of chunky black sandals

The denim expert advises pairing your white jeans with a cashmere jumper for the ultimate quiet luxury aesthetic, and for a more glamorous evening look opt for a sheer blouse with gold accessories for an elevated feel, and recommends trying the look with white kick flare jeans.

How we chose the best white jeans

Reviews: I asked the HELLO! shopping team for their favourite denim brands on the high street, and the styles they swear by.

I asked the shopping team for their favourite denim brands on the high street, and the styles they swear by. Comfort: Where possible, I've called out their comfort factor from either our team's reviews or verified online reviews.

Where possible, I've called out their comfort factor from either our team's reviews or verified online reviews. Inclusivity: Where possible, we've chosen brands that carry a range of sizes.

Best cropped white jeans

Levi's, Marks & Spencer, ASOS and more high street brands have the most stylish selections of white skinny, straight-leg, bootcut, mom fit and cropped jeans. Which will you choose?

Marks & Spencer High Rise White Jeans © Marks & Spencer Best if you're looking for: High waist white jeans These lyocell blend ankle-grazing jeans from M&S are designed to flatter your figure. They come with a high waist and on-trend wide leg along with contemporary frayed hems. One happy shopper said:"Gorgeous fit and colour, really pleased.I am 61, made me feel good and got lots of compliments."

LEVI'S 501 Crop Jeans In White © LEVI'S View offer Best if you're looking for: White cropped jeans I am obsessed with my Levi's 501 Crop jeans and have them in every colour - including white. I will say they're closer to ecru than they are white but they're seriously good jeans. With a classic straight leg. And a modern cropped length, they look great with a blazer or cropped jacket.



Topshop Low-Rise Cinch Back Jeans © Topshop Best for those looking for: Low-waist white jeans I used to be obsessed with my Topshop white Editor jeans (still have them and love them!) but nowadays the trend is definitely a lot more relaxed, which is why I might give the low-slung white jeans a try from Topshop. Sizes are running out fast so don't delay.



River Island Bum Sculpt Skinny Jeans © River Island VIEW OFFER Best if you're looking for: Bum sculpting skinny white jeans If you're loyal to the trusty skinny jean, this pair from River Island are a classic for your every day. Close cut through the thigh and calf, and fitted at the ankles for a clean finish, you won't be disappointed in these, mainly thanks to the stretch denim - talk about all-day comfort!



Paige Cindy Slim-Fit Mid-Rise Stretch-Cotton Jeans © Paige Best if you're looking for: Slim fit white jeans If you're after a pair of comfortable but stylish crisp white pair of jeans, you have to check out Paige. I'm loving the look of the Cindy jeans - they're made of 98% cotton (hello, comfort!) and the slim fit makes them a timeless purchase.



Calvin Klein 90s Style White Cargo Jeans © Calvin Klein Best if you're looking for: White cargo jeans with a 90s vibe Calling all the cool kids! Cargo jeans are having a real moment right now but finding a nice pair of white ones is no easy task. I love this Calvin Klein pair and think they'll be a real hit this summer.



COS Arch White Tapered Jeans © COS Best if you're looking for: The on-trend barrel white jeans Barrel jeans are having a real moment right now and COS is straight there with the trend! I adore the look of these jeans and think they'll look awesome styled with glam flat sandals.



Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jean © Abercrombie & Fitch Best if you're looking for: Fitted wide-leg jeans Abercrombie jeans are a real hit with the fash pack on Instagram and I can definitely agree - they're so good. And they often have good savings on them. I like the look of these wide leg white jeans because they've got some shape to them, too.



Bershka White Bootcut Jeans © Bershka View offer Best if you're looking for: Flared bootcut white jeans Trying to find white bootcut jeans is a little tricky at the moment but these Berska flared jeans look super on the model and they're an exclusive online. Be sure to team a bootcut shape with killer heels - and I find a stiletto usually works best, unless you're going for a 70s vibe and then opt for a platform.

Why white jeans are a fantastic choice for summer

Sam told us: "Wearing white jeans is a mood lifter, refreshes your look but also gives you a confidence boost. It's a great alternative to blue or black denim, and easy to style with the rest of your wardrobe."

© Instagram Alexa Chung proving she's the ultimate white jeans muse

What you should look out for when it comes to white jeans

"Always check the percentage of stretch in a white jeans," Sam tells us. "Less is more in this case. One hundred percent cotton is best, or 1- 2 percent [stretch] is the maximum - any more will start to show imperfections though the whiteness of the denim. The style is also important, a high rise flare or a wide leg jean can really elevate an outfit."

© Getty Princess Diana shopping in Knightsbridge wearing white jeans and loafers

Sam's hacks for jeans shopping in general?