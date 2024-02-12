Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 best men's aftershaves: From Dior, Chanel, Zara & more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

9 best aftershaves for men 2024: The most loved fragrances from Dior, Chanel, Tom Ford & more

Treat him to a new signature scent this Valentine's Day

Men's aftershave
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Share this:

Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for him? A new aftershave is something any man would love to unwrap, and if you're unsure of which fragrance to choose, we've done the hard work for you.

From the bestselling Dior Sauvage to Chanel's new icon Bleu de Chanel, luxury options from Tom Ford and spicy, sexy scents by Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, below you'll find a curated edit of the most delicious options. 

Right now, there are also men's aftershave sales on at many of our favourite retailers, so you can even bag yourself a bargain. Plus, choose Next Day Delivery at check out if you're shopping at Boots before 10pm on 12 February and it will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day 2024. You're welcome.

The best men's aftershave at a glance

The bestselling scent: DIOR Sauvage Eau de Parfum, from £67.15 (save 15%) / from $88

The fresh scent: Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau De Toilette Spray, from £61.20 (save 15%) / from $110

The sexy scent: Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum For Him, from £64 (save 15%) / from $120

The spicy scent:  Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum, from £61.20 (save 15%) / from $125

The musky scent: Zara Vibrant Leather Eau de Parfum, £22 / $35.90

The citrus scent: Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette, from £55.25 / from $120

The luxury scent: Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum, from £123.25 (save £21.75) / from $295

The addictive scent: BOSS The Scent Absolute For Him Eau de Parfum, £58 (save £36) / $84.48 (save $13.52)

The customisable scent: Escentric Molecules 'Theirs' Gift Set, £171

How we chose the best men's aftershave

  • Personal favourites: I was previously a beauty editor at a major online retailer, so I've tested all of these scents and can confirm they smell amazing.
  • Bestsellers: Maybe you already know he loves one of these fragrances, but if you're blind-buying a gift, it's often a good idea not to go too rogue. Everything featured in this edit is a bestseller for the brand, and for good reason.
  • Budget: I've included aftershaves for a mix of budgets, so you can purchase a gift for as little as £22 or as much as £123.

  • The bestselling scent

    Dior Sauvage

    DIOR Sauvage Eau de Parfum

    Notes

    Top - Bergamot

    Middle - Sichuan Pepper, Lavender, Star Anise, Nutmeg

    Base - Ambroxan, Vanilla

    With crowd-pleasing notes of Italian bergamot, warm nutmeg and soft vanilla, it's no wonder Dior Sauvage is one of the world's bestselling scents for men. Inspired by the desert at sundown, its sensual and a little bit exotic.

  • The fresh scent

    Chanel Blue de Chanel

    Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau De Toilette Spray

    Notes

    Top - Citrus Accord, Vetiver, Pink Pepper

    Middle - Grapefruit, Dry Cedar, Labdanum

    Base - Frankincense, Ginger, Sandalwood

    Bleu de Chanel is the most popular men's fragrance by the French fashion house. It begins fresh and clean but develops into something warmer, masculine, woody and aromatic. Subtle with impressive longevity, it's the ultimate everyday scent.

  • The sexy scent

    Gucci Guilty

    Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum For Him

    Notes

    Top - Fresh Rose, Hot Chili Pepper

    Middle - Lavender, Orange Blossom

    Base - Cedarwood, Patchouli

    Gucci scents are always a little more unique than your average. This dark and seductive fragrance mixes classic notes of rose and patchouli with red hot chili pepper for an added kick.

  • The musky scent

    Zara vibrant leather

    Zara Vibrant Leather Eau de Parfum

    Notes

    Top - Bergamot, Lemon

    Middle - Bamboo, Leather

    Base - Patchouli, Papyrus

    Not just one of our favourite high street fashion stores, Zara has fast become a go-to destination for fragrance. The sell-out scents could be mistaken for designer but have a high street price tag. 

  • The luxury scent

    Tom Ford Oud Wood

    Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

    Notes

    Top - Exotic Rosewood, Cardamom

    Middle - ​Oud Wood, Sandalwood, Vetiver​​​

    Base - Tonka Bean, Amber

    Smooth, woody, and a little bit spicy, Tom Ford's Oud Wood is the definition of luxurious and alluring, which could explain its unwavering popularity. If you really want to treat him this Valentine's Day, it's a fail-safe.

  • The customisable scent

    Escentric Molecules

    Escentric Molecules 'Theirs' Gift Set

    Notes

    Molecule 01 -  Iso E Super

    Molecule 02 - AMBROXAN™

    Molecule 03 - Vetiveryl Acetate

    Molecule 04 - Javanol

    Molecule 05 - Cashmeran

    Escentric Molecules' minimalist scents are centred around a single note aroma-chemical, which is designed to work with your pheromones, creating something that smells different on everyone. If he likes the kind of fragrance that people stop you in the street to ask what you're wearing, this is it. In this limited-edition customisable gift set, you can choose two bottles from the collections to gift one to your partner and keep one for yourself. 

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more