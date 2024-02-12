9 best aftershaves for men 2024: The most loved fragrances from Dior, Chanel, Tom Ford & more

Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for him? A new aftershave is something any man would love to unwrap, and if you're unsure of which fragrance to choose, we've done the hard work for you.
From the bestselling Dior Sauvage to Chanel's new icon Bleu de Chanel, luxury options from Tom Ford and spicy, sexy scents by Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, below you'll find a curated edit of the most delicious options.
Right now, there are also men's aftershave sales on at many of our favourite retailers, so you can even bag yourself a bargain. Plus, choose Next Day Delivery at check out if you're shopping at Boots before 10pm on 12 February and it will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day 2024. You're welcome.
How we chose the best men's aftershave
- Personal favourites: I was previously a beauty editor at a major online retailer, so I've tested all of these scents and can confirm they smell amazing.
- Bestsellers: Maybe you already know he loves one of these fragrances, but if you're blind-buying a gift, it's often a good idea not to go too rogue. Everything featured in this edit is a bestseller for the brand, and for good reason.
- Budget: I've included aftershaves for a mix of budgets, so you can purchase a gift for as little as £22 or as much as £123.