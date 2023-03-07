The Dubai fashion set amp up the glamour for Super Saturday Ladies' Day The most stylish date in the Dubai racing calendar took place on 4 March

Saturday 4 March saw Dubai's most stylish residents attend the Super Saturday Ladies' Day at Meydan Racecourse.

The classy event takes place in the run-up to the Dubai World Cup, and brings together the world's best owners, trainers and jockeys, with many thinking of it as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup

Super Saturday Ladies' Day is organised in collaboration with Hats & Horses, and is a chance for attendees to wear their best race day outfits while enjoying top-class horse racing, fine food and entertainment.

Not only do guests have the opportunity to get dressed up in all their splendour, a fashion show takes place too, with a variety of international brands showcasing outfit ideas for the big day.

Attendees enjoyed the fashion show, with various international brands taking to the runway, offering style tips, outfit ideas for the Dubai World Cup and a chance to peruse a beautiful selection of fashion and millinery in the exclusive Turf Suite on Level 4.

Following the lavish event, attendees will be ready for the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes competition taking place on Saturday March 25.

Read on to see the most beautiful photos from the chic occasion.

Outfit: Goshopia proposals

Outfit: Colibri Hats

Outfit: Goshopia proposals

OUTFIT: Anicy Manuguian

OUTFIT: Riccy Proposals

OUTFITS: Dorota Goldpoint

The fabulous evening ended with the anticipated prize for Best Dressed Lady and Man sponsored by Emaar, Dorota Goldpoint, Ascots & Chapels and Lindt Master Chocolatier. Patrycja Lisikiewicz was named Best Dressed Lady, while Mazin Sakran was named Best Dressed Man. See their striking outfits below, along with more striking ensembles from the event.

