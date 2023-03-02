9 best baseball caps for women: Channel Princess Diana's 90s off-duty vibe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Diana’s off-duty outfits are a forever vibe, from cycling shorts to leopard print swimsuits, but it’s her very un-royal baseball cap that we’re excited to add to our spring 2023 outfit rotation.

With warmer weather on the horizon, a baseball cap is a lighter alternative to a woolly hat which I, for one, rely on to hide my bad hair days on the school run. Plus, they’re a purse-friendly price with plenty of styles under £10 too.

Princess Diana looking chic in her off-duty uniform,

topped with a baseball cap

Princess Diana often wore a navy baseball cap, embroidered with a gold design, but you can go plain or logo depending on your preference. There’s even a trend bubbling up of so-called ‘dad’ caps, complete with tongue-in-cheek slogans on caps in sunwashed colours.

How to wear a baseball cap

Don’t banish a baseball cap just to the school run or for running, though; Princess Diana’s oversized blazer and baseball cap combination is a dreamy spring mash up of smart and casual, and one that we can easily emulate.

Add knee-high boots, jeans and gold hoops to really copy Princess Diana’s look, or top a wool coat and sneaker outfit off with a cool, minimal cap.

If you're wearing your hair in a ponytail, pop it through the 'closure' hole or wear a low ponytail and wear the cap over the top; otherwise, baseball caps look surprisingly cool with your hair down.

From plain caps to slogan designs and baseball caps made from wool, linen and more, shop our edit of the best baseball caps for women.

Shop the best baseball caps for women

Cotton cap, £3.99, H&M

Anine Bing baseball cap, £65, Selfridges

Embroidered baseball cap, £9.99, New Look

Pure cotton baseball cap, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Museum of Peace and Quiet baseball cap, £60, Selfridges

Linen baseball cap, £10, Accessorize

New Balance baseball cap, £18, ASOS

Team Spirit baseball cap, £24, Free People

Boucle baseball cap, £35, & Other Stories

Ganni baseball cap, £75, NET-A-PORTER

Cotton cap, £12, Sweaty Betty

Nike baseball cap, £22.95, ASOS

Custom baseball cap, £19.51, Etsy

