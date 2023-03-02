9 best baseball caps for women: Channel Princess Diana's 90s off-duty vibe

Carla Challis
Stylish caps for women inspired by Princess Diana’s off-duty style. Shop the best baseball caps for ladies from designer baseball caps, to high street fashion versions & more. Whether you have a ponytail or wear your hair down, one of these trendy caps will work for you.
Princess Diana’s off-duty outfits are a forever vibe, from cycling shorts to leopard print swimsuits, but it’s her very un-royal baseball cap that we’re excited to add to our spring 2023 outfit rotation.
With warmer weather on the horizon, a baseball cap is a lighter alternative to a woolly hat which I, for one, rely on to hide my bad hair days on the school run. Plus, they’re a purse-friendly price with plenty of styles under £10 too.
Princess Diana looking chic in her off-duty uniform,
topped with a baseball cap
Princess Diana often wore a navy baseball cap, embroidered with a gold design, but you can go plain or logo depending on your preference. There’s even a trend bubbling up of so-called ‘dad’ caps, complete with tongue-in-cheek slogans on caps in sunwashed colours.
How to wear a baseball cap
Don’t banish a baseball cap just to the school run or for running, though; Princess Diana’s oversized blazer and baseball cap combination is a dreamy spring mash up of smart and casual, and one that we can easily emulate.
Add knee-high boots, jeans and gold hoops to really copy Princess Diana’s look, or top a wool coat and sneaker outfit off with a cool, minimal cap.
If you're wearing your hair in a ponytail, pop it through the 'closure' hole or wear a low ponytail and wear the cap over the top; otherwise, baseball caps look surprisingly cool with your hair down.
From plain caps to slogan designs and baseball caps made from wool, linen and more, shop our edit of the best baseball caps for women.
Shop the best baseball caps for women
Cotton cap, £3.99, H&M
Anine Bing baseball cap, £65, Selfridges
Embroidered baseball cap, £9.99, New Look
Pure cotton baseball cap, £12.50, Marks & Spencer
Museum of Peace and Quiet baseball cap, £60, Selfridges
Linen baseball cap, £10, Accessorize
New Balance baseball cap, £18, ASOS
Team Spirit baseball cap, £24, Free People
Boucle baseball cap, £35, & Other Stories
Ganni baseball cap, £75, NET-A-PORTER
Cotton cap, £12, Sweaty Betty
Nike baseball cap, £22.95, ASOS
Custom baseball cap, £19.51, Etsy
