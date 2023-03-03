7 Influencer-approved fashion buys you need for a spring style re-set

Elizabeth Aminoff
Spring fashion ideas from your favourite influencers. From WeAreTwinset's oversized blazer to Missy Elz's cargo trousers, Lissie Judd's baseball cap and so many more.
When it comes to making new fashion purchases, Instagram has become a main source of inspiration for many of us. With a huge amount of influencers and content creators out there right now, we feel spoilt for choice at all the amazing on-trend options we see on our daily scroll.
Whenever we're in need of a new stylish piece, we find ourselves turning to our favourite influencers for guidance. With this in mind, we have rounded up some of our favourite influencer-approved fashion buys that would be perfect for your spring wardrobe - and they really are just too good to miss.
The best Instagram influencer-approved fashion buys for spring
Cargo trousers - as seen on @Missy_Elz
@Missy_Elz looking effortlessly cool in her Cargo Trousers
Cargo trousers have been everywhere recently, but this beige pair really caught our eye. As spotted on Stacie (aka @Missy_Elz), the influencer revealed different ways to style cargo trousers, and it's clear the beige are perfect for everyday wear, or paired with a blazer for a day at work. These trousers are guaranteed to enhance your Spring wardrobe - and we are big fans.
Get The Look
Beige Cargo Trousers, £69, Arket
Baseball cap - as seen on @lissiejudd
@lissiejudd is spring ready in her baseball cap
The easy to weaar baseball cap is the perfect, easy accessory to add to any outfit to tie it together. This wardrobe staple is both practical for when the sun is out (or when you are having a bad hair day!), and effortlessly chic. It is a must-have for your spring wardrobe - take it from @lissiejudd, if you don't believe us.
Get The Look
New Era Baseball Cap, £21, ASOS
@cherifaakili looking dreamy in her collared, striped knit
Knits are not just for winter - especially in the UK, so make way for a striped knit in your spring wardrobe. A versatile and stylish piece, @cherifaakili demonstrates best how to wear a simple striped knit and look camera ready and put together - especially when styled with simple gold jewellery and sunnies.
Get The Look
Striped Cotton Jumper, £69, Arket
Oversized Blazers as seen on @wearetwinset
The @wearetwinset girls looking as gorgeous as ever in matching, oversized grey blazers
Possibly one of the most versatile and trendy wardrobe staples, a great oversized blazer is guaranteed to see you through spring looking your best. Dressed up for an evening out or for a trip to the office, or dress an oversized blazer down with some leggings or joggers. Just take it from the @wearetwinset girls!
Get The Look
Oversized Fit Blazer, £45.46, NA-KD
Printed knit - as seen on @eniswardrobe
@eniswardrobe looks amazing having styled a statement, printed knit with spring-ready white jeans
A good spring wardrobe isn't complete without some fun prints - and @eniswardrobe's cow print knit is one we can't stop thinking about. Both practical for those chilly spring days, and easily dressed up or down, a printed knit is one of the simplest ways to make your outfit pop and give it that extra, chic oomph. And if cow-print isn't your cup of tea, there are a series of printed knits that will do the trick...
Get The Look
Cow Print Knit, £39.95, NA-KD
Waistcoat - as seen on @bysaher
@bysaher making us all want a waistcoat for spring
Waistcoats are so on-trend right now, and if we say so ourselves, are most definitely set to dominate the fashion looks for the spring/summer months. Paired with the matching suit, or worn as a 'nice top' with jeans, the possibilities with a waistcoat are endless and we can't get enough of them! We especially love how @bysaher has styled hers with spring-ready white heels and a matching white bag.
Get The Look
Grey Waistcoat, £28, ASOS
Cleary never going out of style, trench coats are back once again. With so many different colours and variations out there of the classic trench coat at the moment, our eyes were drawn to @georgina_patient's trench in particular - and we just love how she has styled it! The perfect spring coat for any occasion, if you haven't already got a trench coat - let this be your sign!
Get The Look
Trench coat, £65, ASOS
Chunky Loafers - as seen on @patriciaodwyer
In search of a new show to spruce up your spring wardrobe? Look no further than a pair of chunky loafers. Making a nice change from trainers or boots, these loafers are so on-trend at the moment and can be worn in so many different ways. Great for work or evenings out, these shoes will see you through the day into the night - and we especially love how @patriciaodywer has styled her pair perfectly for daytime wear with a mini skirt, tights, and a chic longline jacket.
Get The Look
Chunky Loafers, £40, ASOS
