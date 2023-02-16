Discover 5 best 'nude' hosiery brands for every skin tone

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Top quality nude tights that perfectly match your skin tone are an invaluable addition to your wardrobe – just ask Princess Kate or Duchess Megan. We're thrilled to see the wide-ranging hues of hosiery available for women today and 'nude' no longer means one-shade-for-all.

Discover HELLO!'s gorgeous edit of flattering nude tights for you to slip on under party frocks or add a touch of formality to day wear. From inclusive brands like Nubian Skin, H&M, M&S, and smaller brands, to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, you will find your perfect match. Whether you have sun-sensitive porcelain skin, are cherishing the remnants of your holiday tan or have melanin rich tones, your pick of the perfect 'invisible look' tights begins here.

Keep scrolling to read our selection of glossy, matte, supportive and even ingenious tummy control tights...

The Nude, £25 / $31, Heist Studios

Heist Studios' seamless, ultra-comfortable, 18 denier 'The Nude' tights are available in seven shades to suit everyone. The adaptive waistband means that tights digging in and rolling down are a thing of the past.

Heist Studios is proud to have worked with over 100,000 women to ensure that you can find your perfect match using their Nude Shade Finder tool.

Semi-Matt Tights, £12 / $17, Nubian Skin

Perfect for everyday wear, Nubian Skin's hosiery is breathable and lightweight - the perfect solution to skin tone tights for tanned and dark skin. This Black-owned underwear brand provides ethically produced tights and stocking for women of colour, however, if you find that nude tights look ashy on you it is worth checking out their lightest shade too, 'cafe au lait' using their 'Find Your Nude' guide.

Their hosiery range is designed to provide all-day comfort, support, and a smooth silhouette, with sizes ranging from S to 3XL, petite to plus size.

Energising Sheer Tights, £5 / $8.99, M&S

M&S moved away from the colour description "nude" which has long been associated with light or fair skin tones, as part of their "commitment to celebrating diversity and inclusion" in 2022.

Today, the popular retailer boasts five skin tone flattering hues across their practically unrivalled range of hosiery from invisible seamless options to supportive "energising" tights which boost circulation.

Nude Support Tights, was £42 now £30 / was $42 now £30, SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's seamless silhouettes are all down to her figure-sculpting underwear, so we couldn't compile a hosiery edit without including her successful SKIMS range which offers support tights in four diverse skin tone shades.

SKIMS pitches their tights as "a classic wardrobe foundation, these sheer tights are made to smooth and support hips, thighs and legs seamlessly under clothing."

Semi Shiny Tights, £5.99 / £8.99, H&M

H&M are continually striving to be affordable and on-trend, and they have hit the mark with their bargain two-pack tights that come in a range of five hues from 'beige' to 'dark brown'. Their 20 denier tights would be a good wardrobe basic, and over one thousand customer reviews describe their sizes as "spot on."

