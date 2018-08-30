Royal Style Watch: this week's best dressed includes Meghan Markle and Lady Kitty Spencer See the most stylish outfits from Europe's royal families

We love catching up on all the royal families' latest outfits across Europe and this week didn't disappoint in the regal fashion stakes. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a seriously chic tuxedo dress for an evening at the theatre with Prince Harry, while Crown Princess Mary of Denmark showcased two stunning dresses which we'd all like in our wardrobes. Both Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Windsor shared some holiday snaps of themselves in pretty summer dresses and the royal cutie award goes to Princes Oscar and Alexander of Sweden for their smart ensembles.

See all the best royal looks of the week here…

Duchess Meghan's tux dress

Meghan definitely gets our best dressed badge for her elegant black tuxedo mini dress. The new royal wore the stunning outfit when she attended a charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre with Prince Harry. The Duchess looked beautiful in the dress by Canadian designer Judith & Charles, which costs £327 on the brand's website, and features two patch pockets.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's statement necklace is so fabulous, you will want it in your jewellery box ASAP

Lady Kitty's floral dress of dreams

Photo credit: Instagram / Lady Kitty Spencer

Wow, Lady Kitty Spencer's latest summer dress is just divine. The cousin of Prince William and Harry has had a wonderful summer holidaying in Portofino, Italy and then Nice, France. The beautiful niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales shared a picture of herself and her best pal Viscountess Weymouth wearing a stunning white floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which retails at £2000 from the label's summer range. Kitty accessorised her look with statement gold jewellery from Bulgari.

Loading the player...

Crown Princess Mary's stylish frocks

All eyes were on Crown Princess Mary of Denmark this week as she welcomed French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to Denmark, alongside her husband Crown Prince Frederik and monarch Queen Margrethe. The royal treated us to two chic dresses – one high-necked red dress with elegant brooch and another royal blue outfit with on-trend layering detail.

MORE: Loved Duchess Meghan's navy and white coat from J. Crew? You can FINALLY buy it – but be quick!

Prince Oscar channels Prince George

How adorable! Prince Oscar of Sweden looked so sweet in recent photographs posted to the Swedish royal family's official Instagram account. The two-year-old royal took a leaf out of our own Prince George's fashion handbook, spotted wearing a pair of shoes from one of his favourite childrenswear brands, Trotters.

Princess Sofia's on-trend trainers

We've got shoe envy with Princess Sofia's latest flats. The royal looked stunning as she enjoyed a family day out with her husband Prince Carol Philip and their two-year-old son Prince Alexander at the Nynas Nature Reserve in Södermanland, Sweden. We just love Sofia's white skinny trousers, classic navy sweater platform Superga trainers.

Little Alexander looked cute in a pair of chinos, a striped shirt, white cardigan and brown pumps while his father was dapper in chinos, a grey blazer and brown leather trainers.

Lady Amelia Windsor wears Polly Pocket

Lady Amelia is one cool royal. The 22-year-old attended the launch party for Mimi Wade's new Polly Pocket collection and chose a silk slip dress from the line which was emblazoned with a print of a cartoon-style Polly Pocket. How fun! Amelia teamed the dress with some trainers that were a touch on the muddy side. She explained on Instagram: "Polly pocket X Mimi Wade big love! (Excuse the muddy trainers, was mud in Hyde Park's fault)"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.